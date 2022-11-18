Hyundai Home Combines Solar, Energy Storage, and EV Charging, Now Available in 16 States

There’s nothing really new about solar and wind energy, except for the aggressiveness with which major companies around the world are starting to adopt them. Hyundai Home is here to help homeowners who want to do the same, guiding them on their journey toward energy autonomy.
Now officially available through dealerships in 16 states, Hyundai Home will provide environmentally-conscious consumers a way to produce and store their own energy, complementing the automaker’s line of Ioniq EVs.
The Hyundai Home ecosystem is the South Korean brand’s way of shedding light on using solar energy at home. Specifically, it’s a service that allows customers to search for, find, and order solar panels, home energy storage units, and EV chargers.
Not only will customers be able to find everything in one place, but also save time and energy (both figuratively and literally) while researching the intricacies of solar.
To enable that, Hyundai teamed up with Electrum, bringing consumers a one-stop online marketplace where they can find suitable solutions to their needs, and also get access to energy advisors for guidance. Moreover, customers will receive 3 installation price quotes for each of their projects, along with customer support from Hyundai and Electrum throughout ownership.
“Hyundai Home is now live and is ready to help customers make a seamless transition to sustainable living,” said Olabisi Boyle, vice president of product planning and mobility strategy at Hyundai Motor North America.
Hyundai’s dealers in the 16 states where the service will be initially available can provide further education and guidance to whoever needs it. The service will soon be available throughout the United States, but there’s no mention of which exactly the first 16 states are. Still, the CEO of Electrum has some encouraging closing words:
“We’ve built a world class experience for consumers and can’t wait to see their excitement when they realize how easy we’ve made their clean energy transition.”
