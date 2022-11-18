Hyundai Awarded 2023 Best SUV Brand by U.S. News & World Report, Third Year in a Row

When you think of a dream SUV to own, you’re probably not thinking of Hyundai. But it seems the brand deserves some attention, as it’s been awarded the U.S. News & World Report Best SUV Brand for the Third Consecutive Year during the LA Auto Show
Getting this award is no small feat for the South Korean brand. As many as 38 companies are evaluated industry-wide for The Best Vehicle Brand award. Getting the best SUV award is a huge achievement, considering how competitive the segment has become with the increase in demand seen over the last few years.
Hyundai has come up with a varied lineup, offering a car for everyone’s financial possibilities. It starts with modest offerings like the Venue and Tucson and goes to the midsize Santa Fe and all the way to the luxurious Palisade.
This diversity of options that can suit the needs of all buyers was appreciated by Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. He also stated that the brand deserves additional praise for offering the latest in driver assistance and infotainment technology at an accessible price.
Another benefit that comes with the price segment occupied by Hyundai is the models of the brand tend to counter depreciation more than other car brands do. This provides an additional incentive for the average person to buy their cars, as they will lose less money when upgrading to newer models.
According to Olabisi Boyle, vice president of product planning and mobility strategy, at Hyundai Motor North America, their recipe for success sounds almost simple: “With powerful and clean powertrains, abundant advanced technologies, innovative design, and comprehensive safety features, Hyundai is consistently satisfying its SUV buyers with success.”
This comes as no surprise as the ethos of Hyundai revolves around exceeding buyer needs, which is a tall order for non-luxury brands. Their cars benefit from good build quality and have proven to be some of the most reliable in the industry. Combine that with good equipment and it paints a clear picture as to why their SUVs especially are held in such high regard.
