Hyundai Marks Production Milestone in Czech Plant, Defies Global Chip Crisis

Hyundai is celebrating four million units built at its Czech manufacturing plant, which is referred to as HMMC, or Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Czech. The factory in Nosovice was opened in 2008, and it was the largest foreign investment in the Czech Republic at its time.
The South Korean company invested 1.12 billion euros back then to open a factory that initially only serviced Europe, but now makes cars that are sold across the world. In 2022 alone, HMMC has built vehicles that were sold in 66 countries, which is quite a feat, while also explaining the volume of this facility.
It is worth noting that Germany is the main export market for this plant, with over 14 percent of models produced so far in 2022 heading there, followed by the UK, Spain, and France. As Hyundai underlines, Tucson is the best-selling model in its class in Europe this year, and this facility had a clear role in the equation. The compact SUV is also the most produced model to date at this plant, with 1,180,445 units. The anniversary vehicle is also a Tucson, in the form of an N Line variant.
The i30 has a more balanced spread between its export markets, with Germany and Poland getting virtually the same number of units, while the model is the most popular in the Czech Republic among private customers.
The factory attained its first million-vehicle manufacturing milestone in 2013, the second in 2016, and the third in 2019. Now, the fourth-million-vehicle arrived in late 2022, so the plant is going as strong as it did in pre-pandemic levels, and without appearing to be affected by the global chip shortage or other supply issues. Hyundai expects to produce over 321,000 units in 2022, which is more than the pre-pandemic level of 2019. The factory's strongest year was 2016, with 358,400 units made.
Since the plant opened in 2008, the most manufactured model at this facility is the Tucson, which accounted for 70 percent of the production. The i30 model range accounted for 17 percent of the volume, while the Kona Electric represented a tenth of production. The rest of the impressive quota is represented by the i30 N, which is made in Nosovice in both its body styles, fastback and hatchback.
Earlier this year, the plant managed to ramp up its production line speed from 57 to 65 cars per hour since April. This quota has been maintained since that moment, even with the global parts supply situation that is affecting all manufacturers.
Despite a recent increase in robotization, the facility still employs almost 3,300 people, which is more than it did when it was opened, and 93 percent of those are Czech citizens.
Interestingly, the average HMMC employee is 38 years old and has been with the company for over eight years. Hyundai prides itself on offering its employees above-average financial compensation, as well as a wide range of benefits within the Moravian-Silesian region of the country, in comparison to other employers.
