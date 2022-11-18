Hyundai's Back to the Future-Like N Vision 74 Concept Graces the L.A. Auto Show

Hyundai N has brought the Vision 74 Concept to the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show. Its presence at the event, subsequent to the unveiling earlier this year, marks its first stop in America, and we’ve got to admit that it is one crazy-looking study in person too.
At first glance, it may have a ‘Back to the Future’ vibe, with DeLorean DMC-12-like looks. However, it was actually inspired by the Hyundai Pony Coupe Concept, signed by Giorgetto Giugiaro and presented in 1974, and it offers a glimpse into the N Division’s electrified future.
Mind you, it is not a battery-electric, nor a hybrid/plug-in hybrid, but a fuel cell vehicle. This means that it is powered by hydrogen, with the fuel cell stack mounted at the front and assisted by a 62.4 kWh battery, with 800-volt capacity, positioned low to make the car more maneuverable.
Propelling it are the rear-mounted motors, one for each wheel, which kick out a combined 670 hp (680 ps / 500 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. The power distribution between the left and right wheels can be rapidly adjusted, Hyundai says, which allows the N Vision 74 Concept to be easily configured for a day at the track.
The fuel cell converts hydrogen to electricity to juice up the battery, and the 9.3-pound (4.2-kg) rear-mounted fuel tanks can be refueled in five minutes, giving it a driving range of more than 373 miles (600 km). There is no reference to the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint time, but the Korean company says that it has a maximum speed of just over 155 mph (250 kph).
As consistent performance is the key factor to delivering the promised driving engagement, it features three independent cooling channels for the motors, battery, and fuel cell. These prevent overheating under high-speed driving, making the car more efficient overall.
