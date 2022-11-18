Stellantis Heritage Unveils Three Abarth Gems at the 12th Milano AutoClassica Motor Show

Stellantis Heritage has chosen to present the 1-of-1 Abarth Classiche 500 Record Monza ’58 model at the 12th Milano AutoClassica motor show. The prestigious car based on a 1970 Fiat 500 was built by the Heritage team. However, this unique specimen won't be standing alone at the motor show; it will be accompanied by two other special siblings.
The first one that will join the Abarth Classiche 500 Record Monza '58 will be the 1958 Abarth "Record" version of the Fiat Nuova 500. Completing the ensemble is the more recent 2022 Abarth Classiche 1000 SP. The message Stellantis Heritage wants to send is about its core mission to "retrieve, safeguard and leverage on the historical heritage of the Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Lancia, and Abarth brands."
Among the generous list of features that make the star of the show particularly special, we count the “Monza ’58” external livery along with the interior aesthetics, instrumentation panel, seating, wooden steering, and Jaeger dashboard characteristic of classic Abarth models boasting a prestigious timepiece. Furthermore, it was fitted with a 36-cubic-inch (595 cc) twin-cylinder engine by using the Abarth Classiche 595 Tuning Kit.
The first of its companions, the 1958 Abarth “Record” version of the New Fiat 500, is nothing to scoff at either. It's the result of a very careful conservative restoration project that marks an important milestone in Abarth's history. The last one that will be displayed, the 2022 Abarth Classiche 1000 SP, is a modern reinterpretation of the 1966 1000 Sport Prototipo. This one boasts a 106-cubic-inch (1,742 cc) engine able to provide 237 horsepower (240 ps).
The 12th Milano AutoClassica will take place in Fiera Milano between November 18-20. The motor show will display sports and classic vehicles and serves as a landmark for enthusiasts or collectors of such taste. That's why the Heritage team created the Abarth Classiche 500 Record Monza ’58, to celebrate 100 years of Autodromo di Monza, the circuit where Abarth had countless victories.
