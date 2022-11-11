Abarth's ICE-Powered Family Gets Simplified for 2023, New Exterior Color Added

While fans of the scorpion brand are waiting for them to officially drop the veils off the electric 500, Abarth has simplified its range in the United Kingdom, and they are encouraging those with a soft spot for their models to configure one online.
To do so, you will have to access the brand’s official website here, and then decide whether you want the Abarth 595 or the Abarth 695. Both of them are fun to drive, and while the former has 165 ps (163 hp / 121 kW) to play with, the latter brings 180 ps (177 hp / 132 kW) to the party.
Subsequently to deciding which one is for you, you will then have to choose between two trim levels. The Turismo is available for both powertrains, in the hatchback and convertible body styles, and it brings 17-inch alloys, dedicated badging, and black leather seats on the inside. The Competizione is limited to the Abarth 695, and it features different 17-inch wheels, Competizione badging, and Sabelt Carbon seats.
Abarth’s 595 Turismo, 695 Turismo, and 695 Competizione also get two packs as standard, said to “instantly recall the Scorpion’s legendary tuning kits, which turned standard vehicles into unbeatable race cars in the Sixties.” That may sound exciting on paper, but in reality, you are looking at the automatic climate control, and 7-inch navigation system in the Tech Pack, and the xenon headlights, and Beats audio system in the Style Pack.
Last but not least, you will have to choose a color for your new Abarth, and joining the palette is the new Orange Racing, created by mixing the company’s yellow and red. The hue is said to be an ode to the connection between the brand and the Fiat 131 Racing Volumetrico Abarth limited edition, which had an Orange Racing 255 finish.
