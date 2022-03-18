2022 Abarth Lineup Detailed, Range-Topping 695 Packs 180 HP

Fiat revived Abarth in 2007, and one year later, they presented the Abarth-tuned 500 at the Geneva Motor Show. That car had 135 ponies on tap from a 1.4-liter turbocharged four-pot engine. Fast forward to 2022, and the scorpion-branded outfit offers 165 hp as standard in the 595.
The 2022 range pays homage to Carlo Abarth, the gentleman who embraced the four-wheeled world after he was forced to abandon motorcycle racing.
Abarth & C. was founded on March 31st, 1949 in Bologna, the capital of the Emilia-Romagna region and the stomping ground of Maserati before the House of the Trident moved to Modena. Two years later, Carlo and his buddy moved the headquarters to the city of Turin where Fiat is based since 1899. Originally specialized in racing cars and performance-oriented exhausts, Abarth then specialized in tuning Fiats like there’s no tomorrow.
Available as a hardtop and as a convertible, the 595 rides on 16-inch alloys complemented by 284- and 240-millimeter brake rotors. A chrome-finish dual exhaust, body-color side mirror caps, a gray dashboard fascia, black fabric on the seats, and a flat-bottom steering wheel also need to be mentioned. Fitted with a Garrett-supplied turbo, the 1.4-liter engine is capable of taking the Cinquecento-based scallywag to 135 mph (217 kph).
Available with either a manual or a robotized gearbox, the 595 is bettered by the 595 Turismo that combines GT characteristics with Abarth’s well-known sporting traits. In addition to 17-inch alloys, this variant further boasts 3D Navigation, automatic climate control, plus leather upholstery.
Next up, the F595 specifically targets motorsport enthusiasts with significant upgrades that include the Record Monza Sovrapposto quad-piped exhaust system. The list of highlights also comprises an exhaust valve controlled through the scorpion button on the dashboard, Koni shocks, and a special badge that pays homage to the Formula 4 open-wheel racing series. Why, though? Well, do remember that Abarth is the exclusive engine supplier for the feeder series in Italy, Germany, and the United Kingdom.
Finally, the 2022 lineup is completed by the 695 series. The crème de la crème is dubbed Competizione, which rocks the aforementioned quad-piped exhaust with titanium pipes. Carbon front seats from Sabelt, a mechanical limited-slip differential, and 180 ponies sum things up nicely.
