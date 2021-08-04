2021 Abarth 595 Scorpioneoro Is a Limited Affair Tiny Hot Hatch

5 Chevrolet Camaro “Abarth” Rendering Is What Happens When America Dates Italy

Already available from AU$31,450 (equal to US$23,230), the Abarth 595 Scorpioneoro has black livery with gold accents, and a matte black chequered flag on the roof.The distinctive black detailing is contrasted by the golden trim, including the scorpion emblem on the hood, and 17-inch alloy wheels that feature the gold Scorpioneoro badge too.Tinted rear windows and gray look for the door handles, mirror caps, and bumpers are part of the build, and inside, the special edition model has sports seats wrapped in leather with the Italian flag and ‘Abarth Scorpioneoro’ lettering embroidered in the headrests.The dashboard has matte black accents, and a golden plaque, unique to this car , can be found on the center console. The Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Beats audio, climate control, and exclusive floor mats are present too.Power comes from the 1.4-liter T-jet gasoline engine , which meets the Euro 6D emission standard and is hooked up to a manual transmission. The 121(165 PS / 163) and 230 Nm (170 lb-ft) of torque give it a power-to-weight ratio of 6.5 kg/HP, allowing it to accelerate from zero to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 7.3 seconds.A single option is available for the 595 Scorpioneoro, a dualogic transmission with paddle shifters that will set buyers back another AU$2,150 (US$1,590) Down Under.Abarth’s latest creation comes a few weeks after the F595 , which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Formula Italia racer designed by Carlo Abarth and comes with a few interesting items, including an engine derived from the Tatuus F4 racer, in turn using a modified version of the lump powering the Abarth 500 range.

