Hyundai Readies the Ioniq 6 for Imminent Launch After Design Changes

Hyundai Prophecy Concept’s design failed to impress the people outside of Korea and many compared it to the 1996 Ford Taurus. Hyundai acknowledged that and the Ioniq 6 was sent back to the drawing board, although too late in the development phase to allow for a radical redesign. The design boss SangYup Lee confirmed that the Ioniq 6 has got its final shape and is ready to be revealed in the coming months. We hope that Hyundai nailed it this time.

6 photos