Hyundai Readies the Ioniq 6 for Imminent Launch After Design Changes

Hyundai Prophecy Concept’s design failed to impress the people outside of Korea and many compared it to the 1996 Ford Taurus. Hyundai acknowledged that and the Ioniq 6 was sent back to the drawing board, although too late in the development phase to allow for a radical redesign. The design boss SangYup Lee confirmed that the Ioniq 6 has got its final shape and is ready to be revealed in the coming months. We hope that Hyundai nailed it this time.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 was supposed to launch early this year, but a report from the Korean Economic Daily in August 2021 confirmed that Hyundai’s electric sedan would be delayed three to four months. Among the reasons for the delay were an overhaul of its Asan plant where the car will be built and a request by Hyundai's boss Eui-sun Chung to adjust the design.
According to the same source, the modifications had the Ioniq 6 grow by 20 mm (0.79 inches), possibly to allow for a bigger battery capacity. The front and rear bumpers, as well as the lamps, were allegedly redesigned. This is enough to grant the Ioniq 6 an entirely new face and we hope this one will be better received.
That’s because the new design has been already signed off. The information has been confirmed by Hyundai’s chief of design SangYup Lee, who spoke with Autocar about the new EV. He also said that the Ioniq 6 will be revealed in the next few months.
“The Ioniq 6 is in the spirit of Prophecy,” said Lee for Autocar. “The car gets taller because of the skateboard platform. And the design maximizes the interior space. There’s also a lot of aerodynamic improvement on the car. It’s been done for a long time.”
The new model has been spotted testing on public roads recently, another sign that the final car is ready for prime time. The prototype sported a more conventional silhouette than the Prophecy concept, which is a good sign. The headlights are also more down-to-earth.
Built on the same E-GMP as Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, the Ioniq 6 will feature similar characteristics. The slightly bigger battery and the improved aerodynamics mean the Ioniq 6 will have better range though. This appears to mirror Kia EV6 characteristics, so we guess the Ioniq 6 might feature a 226-horsepower motor for rear-wheel-drive configurations and a dual-motor 321-horsepower setup for all-wheel-drive configurations.
