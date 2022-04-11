“Stock Looking” Virtual Dodge Ram Pickup Would Make Chuck Norris a Proud Gamer

The world of automotive virtual artists is imaginatively far and wide but that does not mean one cannot take notice of certain technicalities. Some pixel masters are extremely prolific, others are highly artsy, and a few become notably absent when not around for long.
Such was recently the case with Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media, who kept silent for a while because of a few happy events. One would be the wedding with his significant half and the other is a bit more focused. As such, after “the biggest day” in his life, we noticed the CGI expert was not exactly back in full swing as per the usual tradition.
Sure, he dabbled with one of his all-time favorites, a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that rocked a blown 426ci V8 engine alongside a couple of other CGI projects (including a secretive Trans Am). And then he also joined on the April 1st tomfoolery with a truck that digitally adopted Holley’s towering Sky-Ram prank. But there was still too much eerie silence in between different creations.
Well, as it turns out, the virtual artist is now also trying to double as a YouTube gamer, and his recently-started “Araglo Gameplay” channel is now focused on the acclaimed 2020 off-road simulation game SnowRunner. During the latest gameplay he also bruised and battered an old-school Dodge Ram pickup truck, so inspiration quickly struck, and the author decided to showcase “just a stock lookin’ second-gen” unit that was “goodly restored.”
Well, it is only natural that as far as pixel masters are concerned, “stock” actually means off-road prepared with lots of aftermarket goodies. So, while the design of the BR/BE Dodge Ram pickup truck may look like Chuck Norris is behind the wheel, it also comes with a roster of modifications: a suspension lift, beefy wheels shod in rugged off-road rubber, additional underbody protection, an exhaust tune, and lots of additional lights.
Well, now it just needs a passionate owner to take notice of all the digital changes and apply them in real life... Maybe a young gamer with a focused nostalgia on the “Walker, Texas Ranger” TV series?
