2002 Dodge Ram With Just 69 Miles on the Odo Gets Famous on TikTok, Sells for $76,000

How often do you get to see a 20-year-old truck escaping from someone’s collection with just 69 miles on the clock? Well, now you have this chance. This 2002 Dodge Ram looks brand-new after sitting for almost two decades. Here’s its story and how it got away for just $76,000.
It’s not often that a well-known truck like this has the chance to sit like a princess, hidden in a castle somewhere. This Dodge, however, managed to enter the new millennia with a very easy life ahead of it. That’s not something common for a vehicle that was meant to be used by businesses or individuals that needed a means of transport for people and tools or other machinery.
The dealer bought the car with 66 miles on it and added three others just to show people who would be interested in it that the truck runs smoothly. Yes, there’s a video down below in which you’ll be able to see and hear the Cummins 5.9-liter inline-six engine. The turbodiesel purrs like it doesn’t even know what an oil change is.
Mentioning oil might remind you of the times when people used to put cooking oil in these trucks. Driving around with them made whole neighborhoods smell like cooking contests. Using alternative fuels did no harm to the powertrain. Some models from that era even reached 1,000,000 miles with just regular service being done.
The work truck that looks like it never left the showroom was sold on BaT by a dealer that got it from someone else. The photos show it in pristine condition. The bright white color and the gray interior (commonly known as rainbow seats) point to the strong possibility that it was meant to be driven around for more than 200,000 miles, but somehow it escaped this fate. The fact that it has the Sport Package might tell us a different story since it painted the bumpers to be matched with the truck’s body. Someone had style on their mind twenty years ago.
If you followed the auction space recently, then you know a couple of crazy things happened. Some people paid a lot more for high-mileage trucks like this Ford Excursion. This Dodge Ram went for a couple of thousand less than what people were expecting. The price action really didn’t manage to rise to expectations, but even though there was a reserve, it sold. Some enthusiasts even argue the buyer made a very wise decision with the Ram since it could easily surpass the $100,000 mark in the near future.
As it always is the case with these interesting auctions, some people shared their views and said that's not good for a truck to sit for so long, especially as it was meant for work. Others also pointed out the price it went for was too big. Before you react, remember everyone's entitled to their own opinions.
The truck was also seen on the popular social media platform TikTok, where it accrued almost 250,000 likes. The all-original and manual vehicle even came with its side moldings in unopened packaging.
We might even dare to say this 69-mile 2002 Dodge Ram is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. This leaves us with a question now: will it be driven around, or will it remain a collector’s item? We’ll follow its story and tell you more about it as soon as there’s anything new happening. For now, enjoy this video.
The dealer bought the car with 66 miles on it and added three others just to show people who would be interested in it that the truck runs smoothly. Yes, there’s a video down below in which you’ll be able to see and hear the Cummins 5.9-liter inline-six engine. The turbodiesel purrs like it doesn’t even know what an oil change is.
Mentioning oil might remind you of the times when people used to put cooking oil in these trucks. Driving around with them made whole neighborhoods smell like cooking contests. Using alternative fuels did no harm to the powertrain. Some models from that era even reached 1,000,000 miles with just regular service being done.
The work truck that looks like it never left the showroom was sold on BaT by a dealer that got it from someone else. The photos show it in pristine condition. The bright white color and the gray interior (commonly known as rainbow seats) point to the strong possibility that it was meant to be driven around for more than 200,000 miles, but somehow it escaped this fate. The fact that it has the Sport Package might tell us a different story since it painted the bumpers to be matched with the truck’s body. Someone had style on their mind twenty years ago.
If you followed the auction space recently, then you know a couple of crazy things happened. Some people paid a lot more for high-mileage trucks like this Ford Excursion. This Dodge Ram went for a couple of thousand less than what people were expecting. The price action really didn’t manage to rise to expectations, but even though there was a reserve, it sold. Some enthusiasts even argue the buyer made a very wise decision with the Ram since it could easily surpass the $100,000 mark in the near future.
As it always is the case with these interesting auctions, some people shared their views and said that's not good for a truck to sit for so long, especially as it was meant for work. Others also pointed out the price it went for was too big. Before you react, remember everyone's entitled to their own opinions.
The truck was also seen on the popular social media platform TikTok, where it accrued almost 250,000 likes. The all-original and manual vehicle even came with its side moldings in unopened packaging.
We might even dare to say this 69-mile 2002 Dodge Ram is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. This leaves us with a question now: will it be driven around, or will it remain a collector’s item? We’ll follow its story and tell you more about it as soon as there’s anything new happening. For now, enjoy this video.