Smiling Ferrari F355 Gets a Virtual Pink and Gold Attitude Adjustment, Looks Happy

Anyone passionate about virtual automotive art or quirky Porsche “cars” have probably heard of Chris Labrooy. If not directly, then at least through the works of the many other pixel masters he has influenced over the years.
Because we love the automotive industry above all else, his artsy work has grown a little strange to us lately. So, we just kept a distant eye on his developments, praised Porsche for turning his bonkers 996-generation 911 swan into an insane reality, and almost moved on. Alas, we were a little surprised recently to find out that he does not have eyes solely for Porsches, levitating boats, urban tree-top jets, and stuff dipping in the pool or whatnot.
As it turns out, the CGI expert also loves to have “fun little experiment(s)” with his all-time favorite Ferrari models. Thus, the Prancing Horse’s Type F129 sports car manufactured from May 1994 to 1999 got a digital “attitude adjustment.” The resulting Ferrari F355 sure looks way happier than a stock one, especially since it now comes complete with a few shades of pink and gold/yellow touches.
Quite noticeably, the devil is always in the details, and this one is no exception. As such, while Ferrari purists might run amuck crying foul play, all other car enthusiasts will probably appreciate the fun summer vibes brought by the subtle rear Flamingo decal, the water-gun recipient-style exhaust setup or the way the pop-up headlights and the rest of the frontal elements seem to portray a smiling fascia.
Moving inside, more of the same can be found by way of giddy Recaro seats which neatly match their odd color combinations with the joyous pipes and wiring of the 3.5-liter V8 engine. Speaking of the latter, we wonder if the artist ever thought about making it work with bubble-blowing mixture instead of regular gasoline as the latter has become a bit too expensive for our taste as of late.
