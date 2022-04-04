Off-Road Sim SnowRunner Confirmed to Arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S

One of the most popular off-road sims, SnowRunner, is getting an enhanced version specifically designed for current-generation consoles. Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Saber Interactive have just confirmed that their game is set for release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on May 31.
SnowRunner has been receiving a healthy amount of content updates since its release two years ago, and developer Saber Interactive doesn’t show signs of slowing it down. Besides the yearly season pass that fans of the off-road sim can buy, there are a bunch of additional packs that typically bring new vehicles and liveries.
Another release on a newer platform seems justifiable, especially if Saber Interactive plans to continue to roll out new content in the coming years. Anyway, for those considering the new release, the team behind SnowRunner revealed a few details about the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S version of the game.
For starters, all SnowRunner’s landscapes will be shown in 4K UHD, and gameplay will run at 60 FPS (frames per second). Also, the PlayStation 5 version will benefit from Haptic Feedback support, which will allow players to feel every nuance of the terrain under their wheels.
More importantly, Saber Interactive announced that both enhanced versions of the game will support cross-play, which means that players will be able to explore the open world with up to 3 friends regardless of what platform they play on.
Apparently, it’s not just the base game that will be released on the newest consoles but also all of the SnowRunner’s existing content that’s available today on the previous-generation consoles and PC. However, it’s unclear if the additional content will be bundled with the game or if players will have to purchase it separately. We believe it’s the former, but we’ll have to wait for Sabre Interactive to confirm it.
Finally, Focus Entertainment announced that all existing owners of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be allowed to upgrade for free to the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions when the game launches on these consoles on May 31.
Another release on a newer platform seems justifiable, especially if Saber Interactive plans to continue to roll out new content in the coming years. Anyway, for those considering the new release, the team behind SnowRunner revealed a few details about the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S version of the game.
For starters, all SnowRunner’s landscapes will be shown in 4K UHD, and gameplay will run at 60 FPS (frames per second). Also, the PlayStation 5 version will benefit from Haptic Feedback support, which will allow players to feel every nuance of the terrain under their wheels.
More importantly, Saber Interactive announced that both enhanced versions of the game will support cross-play, which means that players will be able to explore the open world with up to 3 friends regardless of what platform they play on.
Apparently, it’s not just the base game that will be released on the newest consoles but also all of the SnowRunner’s existing content that’s available today on the previous-generation consoles and PC. However, it’s unclear if the additional content will be bundled with the game or if players will have to purchase it separately. We believe it’s the former, but we’ll have to wait for Sabre Interactive to confirm it.
Finally, Focus Entertainment announced that all existing owners of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be allowed to upgrade for free to the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions when the game launches on these consoles on May 31.