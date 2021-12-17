Hyundai Group Waves Goodbye to Peter Schreyer and Albert Biermann

On December 13, The Korea Times anticipated that the Hyundai Group would replace its overseas-based executives with local executives. It would just be a management shift if we were not talking about Peter Schreyer and Albert Biermann, two crucial team members. It is fair to say Hyundai and Kia would not be where they are now without them.
When Kia hired Schreyer in 2006, the only standard design element these cars had was the badge. The German designer created a brand identity that did not make all cars look alike but gave them a style connection that was pretty recognizable. It was quite an achievement.
Albert Biermann joined the group in 2014. The former head of BMW’s M division helped make Hyundais and Kias more engaging machines. He also created Hyundai’s N division. Apart from being what comes after M, it is a reference to the Namyang R&D Center in South Korea.
The official excuse for replacing them was that Biermann decided to retire and that Schreyer would help “nurture talented designers while also serving as a brand ambassador of the Group.” Both executives will remain connected to the company as technical advisors.
Biermann is 64, Schreyer is 68. Although it may seem natural that these executives wanted to retire, why would they do it at the same time? Both executives live outside South Korea. The executives that replaced them are South Korean. The new head of Hyundai Global Design Center is SangYup Lee, the company’s new executive vice president. To replace Biermann, Hyundai chose Chung Kook Park.
That may suggest that Hyundai decided to stick with local people to keep things going. The question is: will they? Have Schreyer and Biermann taught these guys how to preserve the same standard they have achieved? More than that: will they have the same say as technical advisors as they did as full-time executives?
In his book “Car Guys vs. Bean Counters: The Battle for the Soul of American,” Bob Lutz says that Rick Wagoneer first invited him to be an advisor at GM. Lutz said he would only join as someone that was part of the team. His experience showed that consultants and advisors are seen as foreigners.
Schreyer and Biermann were foreigners since the beginning, but at least they could decide things at Hyundai. Turned into symbolic figures, we hope that what they represent resonates with the new executives and that they are up to the task of preserving these men’s legacy.
