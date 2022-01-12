2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Prototype Spotted During Testing, Driver Is Not Happy To See Us

Hyundai is testing a new electric vehicle, and the prototype that you see in the photo gallery is believed to be the Ioniq 6. The new model of the Ioniq range is being tested in Germany, and you should expect to see more of it soon, as it goes to Sweden for its winter testing phase under extreme conditions.
The Ioniq 6 is an all-electric sedan that will be a Tesla Model 3 competitor. Despite its sloping roofline, it does not get frameless side windows, which might take from the design appeal of that element.
The prototype was spotted while driving on large wheels with a Hyundai-specific pattern, and its taillights have a design that also reveals the fact that it is part of the Ioniq line-up from Hyundai. A close look through the photo gallery, along with a bit of zoom-in, will reveal the numerous rectangles in the taillights.
Just like the Ioniq 5, Hyundai's upcoming electric sedan will use the E-GMP architecture, including its 800-volt electrical system. Sources close to the matter say that the Ioniq 6 was supposed to be revealed this Spring but that its debut was delayed until Summer 2022 to allow some last-minute upgrades.
The changes we are referring to involve fitting a larger battery pack, with a 77.4 kWh capacity, just like the Kia EV6 has, instead of the 73 kWh unit on the Ioniq 5. The change would bring enhanced range for the sedan, which is believed to be heavily influenced by the Prophecy concept.
When styling is concerned, the Ioniq 6 is expected to have a four-door coupé silhouette, along with larger overhangs than what we have seen on the Prophecy. On the inside, it might be close to the Ioniq 5, at least for the instrument cluster and center console, but it might take even more elements from its brother.
With a larger battery, the Ioniq 6 might be able to drive more than 500 kilometers (ca. 311 miles) on a single charge despite having the dual-motor, four-wheel drive powertrain of the Ioniq 5's range-topper.
That sounds like a Model 3 rival to us, but sources claim that only the top-of-the-line model will come with that level of power and such a large battery.
Instead, more affordable versions will one have a single electric motor that would be fueled by a smaller battery pack, with just 58 kWh on tap, along with a more modest range. Expect to see the new model in production trim by the end of this year, with deliveries happening in early 2023.
In the front, the sedan does not reveal all that much, although we see its LED daytime running lights. Upon closer inspection, we noticed that the driver of the prototype appears to be operating a smartphone with his right hand (photo number 5 in the gallery).
We may be mistaken here, but they have an iPhone in their hands, but it is not clear what they were doing with it. If we were to guess, we think the driver tried to take a photo of our spy photographers.
For all intents and purposes, it might be an iPhone 11 Pro, but it might as well be an iPhone 12 or 13, as we are running out of zoom and pixels, to be sure. The phone's case, which is the same shade as the camouflage on the body, does not help that much to identify the smartphone.
Who knows, maybe the driver is already evaluating the iPhone 14 while testing the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6. Do not quote us on that. Just refrain from using your smartphone while driving.
