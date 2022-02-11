Hyundai Ioniq 6 Shows Some Impressive Specs Before Its Expected Launch

Hyundai hit gold with their first dedicated electric platform, the E-GMP, as demonstrated by Ioniq 5, as well as Kia EV6's success. The Koreans are prepared to extend the streak with another model, the Ioniq 6 sedan, as well as an SUV, the Ioniq 7. As far as the sedan goes, a new specs leak shows the four-door coupe will be a hard nut to crack for Tesla.

22 photos