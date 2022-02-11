Hyundai Ioniq 6 Shows Some Impressive Specs Before Its Expected Launch

Hyundai hit gold with their first dedicated electric platform, the E-GMP, as demonstrated by Ioniq 5, as well as Kia EV6's success. The Koreans are prepared to extend the streak with another model, the Ioniq 6 sedan, as well as an SUV, the Ioniq 7. As far as the sedan goes, a new specs leak shows the four-door coupe will be a hard nut to crack for Tesla.
According to the Korean Car Blog, the soon-to-be-revealed Hyundai Ioniq 6 will have 4,855 mm in length (191 inches). This places it right in between Tesla Model 3 and Model S in this regard. Its total length is a little less than Hyundai Sonata’s, but with a wheelbase of 2950 mm (116 inches), the Ioniq 6 will offer more space inside the cabin.
As we already know, Hyundai Ioniq 6 was supposed to launch in April, but Hyundai's boss Eui-sun Chung wanted some last minutes changes to the car. Among the changes he suggested are some aerodynamic modifications aimed at increasing the range, which resulted in the car getting 20 mm (three-quarters of an inch) longer. Also, the Ioniq 6 will see the debut of a smart lighting grille that can communicate various messages to the outside world. The new launch date is expected in July.
More importantly, the Ioniq 6 is said to feature a bigger Li-Ion battery, with a peak power of 77.4 kWh. This should improve the range even further, and we know Hyundai aims to get to a 515 km (320 miles) range. We don’t know yet if this figure pertains to Korean standards. If it does, this means the Ioniq 6 will be able to achieve 550 km in Europe or 340 miles in the U.S.
According to the same slide that leaked to the Korean media, the Ioniq 6 will make do with up to 308 horsepower (230 kW), which is a far cry from the 1,020 horsepower of the Tesla Model S Plaid. Of course, we’re talking about a two-motor configuration with an all-wheel drive. The rest might be guessed by observing the E-GMP platform’s capabilities, so we expect the same 800-volt high voltage system that allows for insanely fast DC charging.
