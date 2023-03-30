This European Automaker Is Prepping an EV Camper for Digital Nomads That No One Can Buy

The Skoda Enyaq iV has already proved its worth as being a good daily driver, and for its latest challenge, one such car is being turned into a mobile-office camper. We kid you not, the VW Group-owned brand is actually prepping a small home away from home based on the electric crossover, albeit one that won’t hit dealers anywhere.
Why is that? Because it’s a concept, obviously. Styled by the brand’s Vocational School students, under the supervision of the Skoda Design team, the study, whose name is still a secret, is described as a “dream car” that “lives up to modern-day explorers’ needs and expectations."
A pair of initial sketches was released by the Czech automaker, previewing the looks inside and out, and some of the modifications. Starting on the outside, the Skoda student car has a hump stretching from the B pillars all the way back to the middle of the tailgate. This seems to be there for hauling purposes, as the entire rear passenger compartment was rearranged for sleeping accommodations.
We can see a mattress on top of a frame behind the driver’s seat, and a few boxes sliding out from under it. A screen was attached to the back end of the driver’s seat, and it seems like a TV set to us, because no digital nomad can make do without streaming platforms, can they? A large infotainment screen sits on the dashboard, and we don’t know if it is the stock unit or not. Finally, the front seats were replaced by sportier ones, with integrated headrests and extra side bolstering.
Skoda didn’t go into specifics just yet, as this is after all the first teaser of their upcoming student car. Thus, it is unknown whether they did anything else to it. But we will find out more about it as time passes by, and they release more official sketches. The unveiling date is yet unknown, but in all likelihood, it will sit under the hypothetical spotlight in the coming weeks or months. The presentation will be accompanied by multiple images and a press release that will further detail all the modifications of this one-of-a-kind Enyaq iV.
Speaking of which, you are looking at Skoda’s ninth concept signed by their Vocational School students. The first one was introduced in 2014. Based on the Citigo, it was called the Citijet, and was followed by the Funstar one year later, a pickup variant of the Fabia. The Atero Coupe followed, building on the Rapid Spaceback, and the Element came out in 2017 with Citigo-e iV underpinnings. An open-top variant of the Karoq, dubbed the Sunroq, followed, and so did the Mountiaq based on the Kodiaq, and the Slavia Spier building on the Scala. Last year’s Skoda Afriq, based on the Kamiq, was the latest one.
