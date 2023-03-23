Hyundai and Kia Recall 571k Vehicles Over Fire Risk, Owners Advised to Park Outside

After calling back the Palisade, technically similar Telluride, Sorento, and Sportage, the peeps at Hyundai and Kia have issued two more recalls over the same issue. A grand total of 571,467 vehicles are called back on this occasion, split between 567,912 Hyundais and 3,555 Kias according to the reports attached just below.
A Canada-based Hyundai dealership first reported the problem back in March 2021, an issue stemming from the tow hitch harness module. Manufactured by SEGI Korea, said module features a printed circuit board susceptible to water ingress through the four-pin connector. There is a high possibility of electric short, both while driving and with the powerplant turned off.
Hyundai realized that something is off with the 2019 to 2023 Santa Fe in March 2022, after the U.S. division received a legal case and a field report of two separate incidents. The Santa Fe is joined at the hip to the Santa Cruz, which is why 2022 to 2023 model year pickups are called back as well. Regarding the Santa Fe and Santa Cruz, the South Korean automaker is aware of six incidents related to the aforementioned issue in the U.S., split between one report of fire and five reports of thermal damage isolated to the trailer harness module.
Kia North America was tipped off by the mothership in South Korea about the accessory trailer tow hitch assembly in the Carnival, a multi-purpose vehicle that replaces the Sedona in the United States and Canadian markets. The safety boffins at Kia haven’t received any reports of fire or thermal damage, but still issued a recall out of an abundance of safety. 2022 to 2023 models produced between January 4th, 2021 and February 2nd, 2023 are called back. Over at Hyundai, the suspect period is December 18th, 2020 to March 13th, 2023.
Kia lists one part number for the Carnival’s tow hitch harness assembly compared to four part numbers for Hyundai. Both South Korean companies will notify their dealers in May 2023 with instructions to install a 15-amp fuse and a wire extension kit. Affected owners are advised to park their vehicles outside and obviously away from structures until the remedy is performed.
Described as a sport adventure vehicle rather than a truck, the only pickup included in these recalls is currently available to configure from $25,700 sans destination charge. The Santa Fe kicks off at $28,450 at press time for the internal combustion-only variant, $35,910 for the hybrid, and $42,110 for the plug-in hybrid powertrain.
Even though MPVs and minivans are kind of meh compared to their sport utility vehicle-bodied alternatives, the Carnival stands out in the crowd thanks to an exterior design that is rugged and – dare I say it - sophisticated as well, especially for this kind of vehicle. Gifted with best-in-class cargo and passenger space, the Carnival retails at $33,100 for the most basic of trims.
