Hyundai and Kia Recall 571k Vehicles Over Fire Risk, Owners Advised to Park Outside

After calling back the Palisade, technically similar Telluride, Sorento, and Sportage, the peeps at Hyundai and Kia have issued two more recalls over the same issue. A grand total of 571,467 vehicles are called back on this occasion, split between 567,912 Hyundais and 3,555 Kias according to the reports attached just below.

10 photos Photo: Hyundai / edited