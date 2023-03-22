Hyundai Recalls Palisade Three-Row SUV Over Improperly Designed Windshield Wiper Arm

Last year, Hyundai recalled 122,919 examples of the 2020 to 2021 model year Palisade over windshield wiper-related concerns. The South Korean automaker didn’t have a remedy available back then, with Hyundai suspecting the wiper motor assembly to be the root cause of intermittent or even inoperative windshield wipers.
A few months after issuing said recall, the Office of Defects Investigation started investigating Hyundai Motor America due to six complaints alleging windshield wiper failures while driving during wintry conditions. The complaints came from owners of 2021 to 2023 model year Palisade utility vehicles not included in the original recall.
Turns out the federal watchdog’s suspicion was right because Hyundai just issued another safety recall, which concerns a whopping 167,085 units of the family-sized crossover. Rather than the windshield wiper motor assembly, the culprit is the driver-side wiper arm. Supplied by Denso Korea, part number 98311-S8000 will be replaced by dealers with a brand-new design.
The redesigned wiper arm went into series production late last year, one month prior to the Office of Defects Investigation starting its investigation. It’s hard to imagine why the South Korean automaker waited until March 2023 to issue this recall considering that Hyundai was aware of the condition since at least November 2022 when the redesigned wiper arm went into production.
As for the main difference between it and the original design, the wiper arm promises improved wiper operation thanks to additional snow and/or ice accumulation between the wiper arm and cowl. The original design can’t handle too much snow and/or ice, resulting in temporary inoperability due to wiper motor circuit breaker activation. Wiper operation resumes the moment the circuit breaker resets and the windshield is cleared of obstructions as per the attached recall report.
Affected vehicles were produced in South Korea between December 1st, 2022 and November 22nd, 2022. The Kia-branded Telluride is technically similar to the Palisade, yet it’s manufactured in West Point, Georgia.
The replacement of the Santa Fe XL (a.k.a. Maxcruz in South Korea) rolled out in 2018 as a 2020 model with seating for up to eight occupants. The 2023 model is currently listed at $35,550 sans destination charge, which is good value thanks to a plethora of standard goodies.
A proximity key with push button start, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment with satellite navigation, a Wi-Fi hotspot, an eight-speed automatic transmission, plus a naturally-aspirated V6 with a displacement of 3.8 liters are the highlight features. The direct fuel-injected engine makes 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet (355 Nm).
Five trim levels are listed for the 2023 model year. Every single one of them (including the off-roady XRT and range-topping Calligraphy) features front-wheel drive as standard, which is a bit of a stinker considering that an off-road trim level and the most luxurious grade of the brunch are expected with all-wheel drive. But alas, Hyundai wants 1,900 of your hard-earned bucks for it.
