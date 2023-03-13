Disney and Hyundai Show That Every Journey Can Be Full of Magic

The Super Bowl might be the best place to advertise your product, but the Academy Awards are also a very good option, especially when you’re teaming up with one of the world’s biggest media companies.
A night full of powerful, high-quality productions, the 95th Academy Awards was the best place for Disney and Hyundai to debut their collaboration ad.
Last fall, Hyundai Motor America became the first official sponsor for Disney's 100 Year of Wonder Celebration, taking place this year.
Their collab kickstarted with a new ad called "There's Magic in the Journey," celebrating both the best of Hyundai and Disney.
The 60-second commercial promotes the South Korean vehicles, combined with the most beloved Disney characters. Alice in Wonderland, Princess Jasmine and Aladdin, Mickey Mouse, and more make a short appearance in the carefully crafted ad. Disney's latest installment of Pinocchio (2022) provides the song "When You Wish Upon a Star," heard throughout the commercial. You can also listen to it at the bottom of the page.
The "magic in the journey" ad thoughtfully blends real-life scenes with some of the most famous Disney films. We see a group of friends hanging out and using a projector powered by Hyundai Ioniq 5's Vehicle-to-Load two-way charging system to watch Steamboat Willie, Alice from Alice in Wonderland's curiosity at seeing a Tucson, Aladdin promoting the smoothness of a ride in the SUV, or the Palisade bringing generations together, the way Encanto does.
One of the first models we see is the Santa Cruz. Described as a Sport Adventure Vehicle (SAV), the pickup truck packs a 2.5-liter L4 engine, with or without a turbocharger, paired with an eight-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive.
Ioniq 5. Its second generation debuted in 2021, offering a rear-engine, rear-wheel drive setup, or a dual-motor version, with one electric motor on each axle, and an all-wheel drive layout. The EV takes center stage, with the most screen time than the rest of the vehicles.
The second vehicle that appears most is the Tucson, which Hyundai introduced in 2004, spreading over four generations at the time of press, offered with gasoline, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powertrains, available both with front-wheel and all-wheel drive.
In one fleeting scene, we also get a glimpse of the flagship Palisade. Refreshed in 2022, it offers a 3.8-liter V6 engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system.
The Walt Disney Company will hold several celebrations throughout the year for its 100th anniversary, with all-new content, experiential activities, ads, and more.
Since Disney has previously worked with Hyundai, it was a very obvious choice to join forces again. The two of them created several campaigns in 2021 with title characters from ABC, ESPN, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, promoting the 2022 Hyundai Tucson "Question Everything" creative platform.
A couple of Hyundai vehicles also appeared in MCU's Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Tucson and Ioniq 5. Joining National Geographic in 2021, a part of the Disney conglomerate, Hyundai helped create Outside Academy, an immersive augmentative reality showing America's most iconic national parks.
