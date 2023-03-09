Rennervations Trailer Will Hit You Right in the Feels After Jeremy Renner’s Accident

In February 2022, Disney+ announced a new limited series, starring and produced by Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner, around his love of buying discarded vehicles and converting them for community use. That series, officially called Rennervations, will premiere on April 12, 2023.
The other day, the first trailer for Rennervations dropped, and boy, you’d best be prepared because the onion-cutting ninjas are out in full force. This applies especially if you’re a longtime Jeremy Renner fan, but only if you’re up to date with his January 2023 accident and the bad condition it has left him in.
There’s bitter irony in launching and promoting a show on social media about renovating and converting vehicles, and traveling, when Renner himself is more or less homebound these days. He’s not blind to the irony, as he posted the other day about the show, joking that, while we enjoyed the footage, he was “in the shop now, working on me.” Rennervations start with Renner himself – these days, at least.
On the first day of the New Year, Renner was out in a PistenBully snowgroomer, clearing snow for himself and his neighbors in Reno, Nevada. He stopped to help a driver stuck in the snow and got out of the snowplow to walk over to the car. That’s when the machine began rolling, so Renner tried to get back in the cab to step on the brakes, but he got stuck and pulled under the tracks, suffering serious injuries to his chest, arms and legs.
The accident highlighted the kind of work Renner always did for the community, going out of his way to clear the snow in the area, when authorities couldn’t or wouldn’t. Renner is one of the good guys, is what we’re saying, and that is once more in full display on his new show.
Renner holds an impressive, 200+-vehicle fleet at his Nevada ranch, and he’s spoken about it before. Most of these vehicles are old buses and decommissioned firetrucks, which he buys on the cheap, restores with his own money, and then flips into stuff that can serve the community. Renner always said he was an actor second, and a builder and fabricator first, so stuff like this comes naturally to him.
This is what the new Disney+ 4-part series is also about: Renner buying vehicles and then flipping them. The trailer shows a mobile recreational center built out of an old bus, a mobile water filtration system that he personally delivers to Rajasthan, India, and a mobile music room slash recording studio.
Celebrity guests (Anthony Mackie, Vanessa Hudgens) occasionally come along for the ride and chip in on a project, and it’s ok to expect a certain degree of scripted drama, but the trailer hints that Renner’s work will be pulling focus. Tagged “Renovate. Repurpose. Reimagine.,” Rennervations seems like the feel-good celebrity show that will just about restore your faith in humanity – or Hollywood types, at the very least. And provide some #tinyhome inspiration, too.
