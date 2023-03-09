The Aston Martin Helicopter You Forgot All About Just Got New Paint and Interior Options

It’s been three years since the world saw the result of the first collab between one of the world’s most celebrated car brands, Aston Martin, and a major player in the aviation industry, Airbus. It’s a helicopter we’re talking about, and even for these machines, it seems, three years is a pretty long time to be wearing the same outfit.
Back in 2020, Airbus and Aston Martin pulled the veils off the ACH130 Aston Martin Edition. As its name says, it's your average ACH130, only enriched by the contribution of the British carmaker. And by contribution I don’t mean some technical components (the helicopter still uses the stock Safran Arriel 2D engine and all of its other original mechanical bits), but visual upgrades coming as materials and colors.
When it was first presented, the helicopter came in three exterior and an equal number of interior colors: Xenon Grey, Arizona, and Ultramarine Black for the body, and Oxford Tan, Pure Black, Cormorant, and Ivory for the seats.
These pieces of hardware, of course, are made in leather with skilled stitching, and feature references to iconic Aston Martin cars like the DB11. Elsewhere inside, the Aston Martin wings are embossed on various surfaces, and there’s even a plaque on the instrument panel holding the carmaker's logo, the Airbus one, but also the name of the helicopter’s owner.
All of the above stays on the ACH130 Aston Martin Edition from now on as well, but as of this week there are several new color options to choose from, for both the exterior and the interior. The French aerospace giant unveiled them during the Heli Expo 2023 event taking place in Atlanta, Georgia.
As said, even with the refreshed look, the result of the first major update since the Aston Martin ACH130 was launched, the helicopter remains mechanically the same as all others in this family.
The Safran engine it comes with is capable of generating 952 shaft horsepower at takeoff. Designed and sold as a corporate helicopter, the ACH130 can seat up to six people at a time in the two-pilot configuration. It can travel at speeds of 237 kph (147 mph) and for distances that can reach over 600 km (373 miles).
The corporate helicopter market is in general a very lucrative one, but Airbus relies on it perhaps more than most other players. The company has about 1,800 such machines flying globally in 130 countries, making it the single biggest player in this market.
As for the price of the ACH130 Aston Martin Edition, well, this is a helicopter, and a rather luxurious one at that. Although Airbus doesn’t officially say, word is, it starts at over $3 million.
