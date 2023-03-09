Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 Convertible Spied, You May Want To Call It the AMG 20

Mercedes-AMG has started testing the range-topping version of the upcoming CLE series. Caught while doing its thing in the cold in Europe’s frozen north recently was a prototype of the CLE 63 Convertible, with sportier looks and a few other modifications over the regular Benz models.
The Panamericana grille up front with vertical slats is a clear indicator that we are looking at the Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 Convertible, and so are the square quad exhaust tips. Elsewhere it will feature more aggressive bumpers, fatter side skirts, and exclusive wheels, with bigger brakes behind them.
The interior is expected to mirror the looks of the latest-gen C-Class, with the portrait-oriented infotainment system in the middle of the dashboard, right below the three central air vents, and a tablet-like infotainment system behind the AMG steering wheel. The Affalterbach brand will leave its mark on other parts of the cockpit, which will have the typical badging, bespoke upholstery, and perhaps carbon fiber trim to emphasize its more special nature.
That’s not the only thing shared with the new C-Class, as the 63 variants are believed to use the same powertrain as the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance. This means a 2.0-liter four-banger, hence the ‘20’ reference in the title, aided by a rear-mounted electric motor, and a 6.1 kWh battery. The C 63 enjoys a combined 670 hp (680 ps/500 kW), and it has a total of 752 lb-ft (1,020 Nm) of torque, for 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.4 seconds, and a top speed of 174 mph (280 kph). At this point, there is no reason to believe that the CLE 63 (Coupe and Convertible) will not be equally powerful.
Other powertrains will be shared with the 2023 C-Class as well, and when the Mercedes CLE finally makes its way to the United States, it is understood to launch in the ‘300’ configuration. The equivalent C-Class uses a 255 hp (259 ps/190 kW) 2.0-liter turbo-four, rated at 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. It can deal with the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint in 6.0 seconds, and kicks off at $44,850, with the 4Matic AWD system bumping the price by $2,000.
Mercedes has yet to announce the official unveiling date of the CLE, but this vehicle, which replaces the two-door versions of the C-Class and E-Class, will likely debut in the coming months, as a 2024 model. Certain voices speak of a third body style, besides the Coupe and Convertible, with two extra doors. This variant hasn’t been confirmed, but if they decide to give it a shot, then it will bridge the gap between the CLA and the CLS, and it will take on the likes of the Audi A5 Sportback.
