Jeremy Renner Was Helping Stranded Driver When the Snowplow Rolled Over Him

Authorities have released an update on the circumstances around actor Jeremy Renner’s freak, “weather-related” accident that put him in hospital on the first day of the New Year. Renner himself has issued a statement on his social media.
On January 1, after a massive snowstorm that hit the area around Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada, Renner went out with one of the snowplows on his property to help clear the roads around his ranch and his neighbors’ properties. During what his publicist called a “weather-related accident,” he suffered blunt force trauma to the chest and severe orthopedic injuries resulting in major blood loss, and was airlifted to a local hospital.
The next day, Renner underwent two surgical interventions, with his condition described as critical but stable. According to reports, the machine that caused the accident was a PistenBully snowgroomer, from German maker Kassbohrer, which reportedly rolled over him. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed this, by means of a press conference held by Sheriff Darin Balaam, available in full below. The video only starts past the 9-minute mark, so make sure you skip to that part.
The Sheriff says Renner was out with his PistenBully to help a relative that had gotten stuck in the snow, in Renner’s car. The previous night, a snowstorm had brought an additional 3 feet of fresh snow, and there were more than two dozen vehicles stuck on Mt. Rose Highway. Renner, the Sheriff says, is often helping out the community, because these are private roads that the county won’t plow, so he does it instead.
Once he towed the car out of the snow, Renner got out of the PistenBully to talk to the driver, which is when the snowplow “started rolling.” As he tried to get back into the cab to stop it from going any farther, Renner was run over. It took first-responders hours to get to him because of the weather, during which time he received first help from neighbors, including a tourniquet on one of his legs to stop the bleeding.
The Sheriff did not go into the details of Renner’s condition, but did say that this was still an active investigation. That said, all signs point to this being a “tragic accident,” though they’re still analyzing the snowplow to determine whether some malfunction got it rolling forward when Renner stepped out. He also said that Renner, who is an honorary Deputy Sheriff, often does “good neighbor” things and is a very active member of the community.
Renner remains in hospital, but he is well enough to address the fans and the media on his Instagram. “Thank you all for your kind words,” he wrote. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”
The next day, Renner underwent two surgical interventions, with his condition described as critical but stable. According to reports, the machine that caused the accident was a PistenBully snowgroomer, from German maker Kassbohrer, which reportedly rolled over him. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed this, by means of a press conference held by Sheriff Darin Balaam, available in full below. The video only starts past the 9-minute mark, so make sure you skip to that part.
The Sheriff says Renner was out with his PistenBully to help a relative that had gotten stuck in the snow, in Renner’s car. The previous night, a snowstorm had brought an additional 3 feet of fresh snow, and there were more than two dozen vehicles stuck on Mt. Rose Highway. Renner, the Sheriff says, is often helping out the community, because these are private roads that the county won’t plow, so he does it instead.
Once he towed the car out of the snow, Renner got out of the PistenBully to talk to the driver, which is when the snowplow “started rolling.” As he tried to get back into the cab to stop it from going any farther, Renner was run over. It took first-responders hours to get to him because of the weather, during which time he received first help from neighbors, including a tourniquet on one of his legs to stop the bleeding.
The Sheriff did not go into the details of Renner’s condition, but did say that this was still an active investigation. That said, all signs point to this being a “tragic accident,” though they’re still analyzing the snowplow to determine whether some malfunction got it rolling forward when Renner stepped out. He also said that Renner, who is an honorary Deputy Sheriff, often does “good neighbor” things and is a very active member of the community.
Renner remains in hospital, but he is well enough to address the fans and the media on his Instagram. “Thank you all for your kind words,” he wrote. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”
Washoe County Sheriff's Office - Press Conference Jeremy Renner https://t.co/oH4BySd35g— Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) January 3, 2023