Disney Buys Unfinished, Record-Breaking Global Dream Cruise Ship at a Discount

More on this:

1 The Mouse Is Back: Walt Disney’s Private Plane That Was Left to Rot Is Now Restored

2 Disney Is Looking to Save World’s Largest Cruise Ship Global Dream From the Scrapyard

3 $1 Million Permanent Sea Residence on the MV Narrative Is “Affordable,” Also Sold Out

4 Forget Cruises, the World’s First Private Residence Ship Is Coming to Life

5 Disney Wish Cruise Offers the World’s Most Expensive Cocktail: The $5,000 Kaiburr Crystal