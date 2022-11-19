Disney Buys Unfinished, Record-Breaking Global Dream Cruise Ship at a Discount

Disney to the rescue! The Disney conglomerate has confirmed earlier reports of the acquisition of a nearly-completed but abandoned cruise ship, and is now looking forward to a 2025 launch date.
In what has come to be regarded as the best example of how the 2020 international health crisis crippled the cruising industry, two gigantic ships were abandoned in Germany after both the cruise liner that commissioned them and the shipyard that was building them went bankrupt. Those ships, Global Dream and Global Dream II, were sister ships in a new class of Global cruisers and would have become, if completed, the largest in the world by passenger volume and the second largest by size.
Global Dream II, on which construction started in 2019, was sent to the junkyard, even though hundreds of millions of dollars had already been spent on it. Last time we heard about Global Dream, which was said to be 70-80% completed, it was on the market but could not secure a buyer. With a reported price tag of $1.65 billion, and the caveat that further investment was necessary for completion and future adjustments, no wonder.
As it turns out, The Mouse’s gloved hands can dig very deep into the pockets of his red pants. Earlier this week, Disney has confirmed the acquisition of Global Dream, saying that a 2025 launch date is likely. No specifics on the price were made public, but reports note that the final amount was considerably lower than the ship's valuation. The ship was initially designed for the Asian market, so it would have to be reimagined. The only modification mentioned is that, instead of a 9,000-guest capacity, it will now carry only 6,000 of them, alongside 2,300 crew. Still, it will be the largest ship in Disney’s fleet when it launches.
Painted in the Mickey Mouse-inspired colors present on the entire Disney fleet, including the signature red funnels, the vessel will offer “innovative Disney experiences along with the dazzling entertainment, world-class dining and legendary guest service.” More importantly, it will be one of the few vessels in the world fueled by green methanol, which means criticism from eco-warriors on the kind of pollution these ships generate while underway will no longer hold water.
The original plan for Global Dream was to be a 20-deck floating city, 343 meters (1,122 feet) long, and with a massive interior volume of 208,000 GT. It should have also featured the world’s largest cinema at sea, which might still become a reality. Construction will be completed at the former MV Werften shipyard in Germany, under management from Meyer Werft, which also handled the construction of Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy and Disney Wish for – you guessed it – the Disney conglomerate.
