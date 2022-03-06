Watch Disney Wish, the World's First Triton-Class Cruise Ship, Float Out in Germany

First announced in 2017, Disney's new generation of cruise ships has officially become waterborne. Called Disney Wish, the world's first Triton-class cruise ship emerged out of its shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. And this video shows how overwhelmingly massive this new Disney Cruise Line ship is.
Measuring a whopping 341 meters (1,118.8 feet) long, Disney Wish is 1.2 meters (3.9 feet) longer than the company's Dream-class cruisers, the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy. The ship will have 1,250 staterooms and will accommodate 4,000 passengers.
Granted, it's not as big as Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas (362 meters / 1,188 feet), but it's a sight to behold.
Disney's most advanced cruise liner yet, it will house the first-ever Disney ride at sea (the AquaMouse), six pools, original theater productions, an adults-only Star Wars lounge, and a Marvel superhero academy for kids.
It will also include three new family restaurants, a Pixar-inspired candy store, and several lounges.
While Disney Wish is not yet finished (the float-out process is usually followed by the installation of furnishings), Disney has already opened online bookings for three- and four-night cruises to Disney's new private island, Castaway Cay, in the Bahamas. The ship's maiden voyage is set for July 14, 2022.
Of course, a cruise on the Disney Wish won't be cheap. Three-night trips are priced from $1,745 and will cost as much as $4,313 with a concierge room. Four-night cruises are priced from $2,235 to $5,723.
The most exclusive room onboard the ship is the 1,966-square-foot Wish Tower Suite. Set in the forward funnel of the ship, it includes two main bedrooms, a children's room, four bathrooms, a dining room, a bar, and a library.
This new cruise liner is part of three Triton-class ships that Disney will put into service by 2025. The second ship is set to sail in July 2024, while the third one will take its maiden voyage in August 2025. The yet-unnamed ships will also be built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg.
Watch the Disney Wish leave its shipyard for the first time in the video below. The float-out occurred in February 2022, but a full video of the entire process was released on March 5.
