Largest Cruise Ship in the World by Gross Tonnage Arrives in the U.S. Ahead of Its Debut

Royal Caribbean’s long-awaited Wonder of the Seas recently arrived in the U.S., ahead of its official debut. It is the newest ship in the company’s lineup and also the largest cruise vessel in terms of gross tonnage.
The Wonder of the Seas is Royal Caribbean’s new pride and joy, with the cruise line brand touting it as the most innovative ship it has to offer. It was completed less than a month ago, after 30 months of hard work, being built in the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard, in France.
The cruise ship just arrived in the U.S., where it is set to make its official debut. The event will take place in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on March 4.
Measuring 1,188 ft (362 m) in length, and 210 ft (64 m) in width, the Wonder of the Seas is the largest cruise ship by tonnage, at 236,857 GT, and it’s the fifth vessel in Royal Caribbean’s Oasis class. It can accommodate up to 6,988 guests and a crew of 2,300.
With 16 decks for the guests, the newest “wonder” operated by Royal Caribbean promises passengers they won’t get bored on board, regardless of their age or preferences. Those familiar with the brand’s cruise ships will enjoy signature activities and venues, but there are a lot of new adventures to be discovered on the Wonder of the Seas as well. Over 100 world-class performers and technicians will be in charge of keeping the guests entertained.
Some of the new highlights of the new cruise ship are the so-called “Suite Neighborhood”, the new southern restaurant and bar called The Mason Jar, and the Wonder Playscape outdoor play area. Then there are also the familiar FloRider surf simulator, the green Central Park with more than 20,000 plants, rock-climbing walls, and the iconic Ultimate Abyss, which Royal Caribbean says it’s the tallest slide at sea.
The Wonder of the Seas will first sail in the Bahamas, offering 7-night cruises to the company’s private island destinations. It will also be available for cruises in Barcelona, Rome, and the Mediterranean.
You can find all the dates and details you need on Royal Caribbean’s website, with Wonder of the Seas cruises being now open for bookings.
The cruise ship just arrived in the U.S., where it is set to make its official debut. The event will take place in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on March 4.
Measuring 1,188 ft (362 m) in length, and 210 ft (64 m) in width, the Wonder of the Seas is the largest cruise ship by tonnage, at 236,857 GT, and it’s the fifth vessel in Royal Caribbean’s Oasis class. It can accommodate up to 6,988 guests and a crew of 2,300.
With 16 decks for the guests, the newest “wonder” operated by Royal Caribbean promises passengers they won’t get bored on board, regardless of their age or preferences. Those familiar with the brand’s cruise ships will enjoy signature activities and venues, but there are a lot of new adventures to be discovered on the Wonder of the Seas as well. Over 100 world-class performers and technicians will be in charge of keeping the guests entertained.
Some of the new highlights of the new cruise ship are the so-called “Suite Neighborhood”, the new southern restaurant and bar called The Mason Jar, and the Wonder Playscape outdoor play area. Then there are also the familiar FloRider surf simulator, the green Central Park with more than 20,000 plants, rock-climbing walls, and the iconic Ultimate Abyss, which Royal Caribbean says it’s the tallest slide at sea.
The Wonder of the Seas will first sail in the Bahamas, offering 7-night cruises to the company’s private island destinations. It will also be available for cruises in Barcelona, Rome, and the Mediterranean.
You can find all the dates and details you need on Royal Caribbean’s website, with Wonder of the Seas cruises being now open for bookings.