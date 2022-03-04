World's Largest Cruise Ship Sets Out on Its First Sailing, Leaves Fort Lauderdale

The Wonder of the Seas is Royal Caribbean’s newest addition to the fleet. It’s also the largest vessel in the world by tonnage (236,857 GT) and a floating entertainment center with 16 guest-dedicated decks. The cruise ship is now setting out on its first sailing.
Royal Caribbean had to wait 30 months for the highly-anticipated Wonder of the Seas to be delivered. The cruise line boasts of this being the most innovative vessel in its lineup. Built in the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard, in France, the ship was completed in January. About a week and a half ago, the majestic wonder arrived in the United States, preparing for its official debut.
Florida’s Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale is the starting point of the ship’s maiden cruise, with the Wonder of the Seas now finally setting course for the Caribbean today. Vacationers of all ages have the chance to embark on 7-night Caribbean cruises onboard the Wonder, with the cruise line offering them through April. After that, the ship will change course and head out to the Mediterranean, visiting places like Barcelona and Rome.
This behemoth of a vessel measures 1,188 ft (362 m) in length and 210 ft (64 m) in width and has a total of 18 decks, of which 16 are dedicated to the guests. It cruises at a speed of 25 knots (28.7 mph/46 kph). The Wonder of the Seas can accommodate 6,988 passengers plus a crew of 2,300.
Royal Caribbean has the ship divided into eight so-called neighborhoods, each with its unique amenities, some old, familiar offerings that can be found on other ships operated by the cruise line, as well as some new, inviting venues.
Visitors will be kept entertained by more than 100 performers and technicians and they won’t have time to get bored onboard. From countless restaurants and bars with different cuisines and specialties to a surf simulator, the tallest slide at sea, and even a green “Central Park” with over 20,000 plants, the Wonder of the Seas guarantees to help its guests create unique memories. You can visit the company’s website to find out more about available cruises, pricing, and dates.
