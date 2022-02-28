Oceania Cruises' 1,200-Guest Ship Vista Hits the Water for the First Time

On February 25th, the Florida-based cruise line Oceania Cruises celebrated the float out of its new 67,000-ton ship at the Fincantieri shipyard in Sestri Ponente, Italy. The 1,200-guest luxury vessel is expected to begin its maiden voyage next year, in April.
With Vista, Ocean Cruises introduces for the first time a new category of Concierge Level Veranda Staterooms dedicated to solo travelers. This new category of staterooms will offer a comfortable and airy space filled with luxuries and amenities. Solo guests will benefit from a seating area that overlooks a private veranda and a generous bedroom.
Apart from that, all staterooms and suites on board Vista will have luxurious bathrooms with big rainforest showers and vanities. The Penthouse, Oceania, and Vista Suites are real sea-going apartments with plenty of living and dining space.
Speaking of the dining space, there are 12 dining options on the new ship. And not just that. Brand-new eight bars, lounges, and entertainment venues await passengers. And if that's not enough, then the Pool Deck is where guests will find ultimate relaxation at sea.
Atop =the vessel is the perfect spot for those looking to gaze into turquoise waters and enjoy the nice breeze. It's also the ideal place for a few invigorating laps on the running track. An array of activities and games, including golf, shuffleboard, and pickleball, is available as well.
From having a great afternoon tea to attending a performance in the ship lounge and making delicacies at The Culinary Center, the different activities onboard Vista will keep the guests entertained for days.
Vista will set sail on April 14th, 2023. It will start its maiden voyage from Rome and will travel to Barcelona. Twelve more European journeys will follow, and then, it will navigate from the U.S. to New England, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.
"Vista is Oceania Cruises' most anticipated ship in the history of our company, and I am thrilled to be here with our partners from Fincantieri as the ship morphs from blueprints and steel into reality. Vista is truly a ship of dreams, and we cannot wait to welcome her inaugural season guests next year," said Howard Sherman, CEO of Oceania Cruises.
We are excited to share Vista was officially floated out at the Fincantieri shipyard. This represents a significant milestone that marks the transition from construction to outfitting and finishing – and one step closer to welcoming you on board in 2023! #OceaniaCruises pic.twitter.com/u3JgtNocHk— Oceania Cruises (@OceaniaCruises) February 28, 2022