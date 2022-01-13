965-Foot Norwegian Cruise Ship Packs a Three-Level Race Track and 10-Story Tall Slides

Norwegian Cruise Line unveiled its newest cruise ship, the Norwegian Viva. Measuring 965 feet (294 meters) long, the vessel features the most outrageous amenities, including a massive race track, free-fall dry slides, a flying theater simulator, and much more.
The new Norwegian Viva was designed after the record-breaking Norwegian Prima, paving the stage for the biggest adventure at sea. The ship, which was built by the famed Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, will accommodate up to 3,219 passengers in one of the most diverse suite categories.
The 965-foot (294-meter) vessel combines high-end amenities with the biggest playground that awaits everyone, no matter the age. Passengers can indulge in luxury at sea by exploring the Haven, a private ship-within-a-ship concept that can be accessed only via keycard. That’s where they can enjoy stunning views from the lounge and bar area, find relaxation in the infinity pool, the glass-walled sauna, the cold room, or on the sundeck. Private elevators are also exclusive to the Haven.
People who want to see incredible views of turquoise water will be able to do so on the 44,000-sq ft (4,088 sq meter) outdoor walkway called the Ocean Boulevard, which wraps around the whole ship. With two glass bridges situated above the sea, there’s no better place to enjoy what the ocean has to offer.
The adults-only Vibe Beach Club, located on Deck 17, will offer two infinity hot tubs and a dedicated bar. The cruise ship comes with an Indulge Food Hall that will have up to 11 different eateries to satisfy everyone’s taste buds. Other areas include an outdoor sculpture garden, expansive pool decks, and infinity-style pools.
Those looking for adrenaline will have various options to choose from, including the fastest free-fall drop dry slides at sea and a large, three-level racetrack. There’s also a game gallery on Deck 18 where passengers can play a round of darts, explore virtual worlds or have some fun in the escape rooms. Here, they’ll also find an aqua park, infinity hot tubs, and a pool bar.
The Norwegian Viva will feature sustainable technologies as well. A NOx reduction system, an Exhaust Gas Cleaning System (EGCS), and an advanced wastewater treatment system ensure that the ship meets international regulations.
This floating metropolis will set sail in the Mediterranean in June 2023, visiting destinations such as Lisbon, Barcelona, Rome, and Athens.
