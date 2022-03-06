Even Good People Like Jennifer Garner Get Parking Tickets Sometimes During Errands

Jennifer Garner’s ride is a spacious Subaru Ascent which doesn’t absolve her from parking tickets. The actress was out for a school run in early March, and paparazzi noticed her SUV got a parking ticket.
Jennifer Garner is a mom of three, and she needs all the space she can get. She shares daughters Violet, Seraphina Rose, and son Samuel with actor Ben Affleck, so the actress needs a big car to fit all of them.
And she has it. Usually going for soccer-mom options, the actress’ latest option is on-brand, a Subaru Ascent, which offers the most space in a vehicle the brand ever produced, making it the ideal family SUV. The Ascent can seat up to seven passengers, and it’s comfortable, and spacious for everyone inside.
The Japanese company put a 2.4-liter H4 engine under its hood, which sends power to all wheels via a CVT transmission. It delivers 260 horsepower (264 ps) at 5,600 rpm, and a maximum torque of 277 lb-ft (376 Nm) at 2,000-4,800.
Since we mentioned its figures, while it’s not as powerful as other SUVs out there, the brand has focused on safety as a top priority. It’s equipped with lots of helpful systems, including stolen vehicle recovery, blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, it comes with a smart rearview mirror with a clear view of what happens behind, and a safety automatic collision notification system.
With all these features, the Subaru Ascent couldn’t have gotten Garner out of a parking ticket. As she was out for a morning school run on March 5, the actress received a parking ticket, and paparazzi from X17onlineVideo have it on camera.
The actress was wearing comfortable clothing while talking on the phone before hopping in the driver’s seat of the SUV. This comes just a few days before she glammed up to promote her latest movie, The Adam Project, which will be available on Netflix on March 11.
