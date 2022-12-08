NHTSA Investigates Hyundai Palisade Over Windshield Wiper Failure

On August 15th, Hyundai Motor America issued a 122,919-vehicle recall. More specifically, the 2020 to 2021 model year Hyundai Palisade was called back due to a windshield wiper motor that could function intermittently or fail when impeded by snow and/or ice accumulation.
Wipers that don’t work when you need them reduce driver visibility, thus increasing the risk of a crash. The root cause boils down to a sudden increase in wiper system load, which results in circuit breaker actuation within the motor. Wiper operation resumes once the circuit breaker resets or the windshield is cleared of snow/ice. The suspect windshield wiper motor assembly bears part numbers 98110-S8000 and 98110-G5000.
Despite recalling Palisades built in the period between April 10th, 2019 and February 16th, 2021, the peeps at Hyundai Motor America could have done better according to the Office of Defects Investigation. The federal watchdog has received six complaints alleging windshield wiper failures while driving during wintry conditions in 2021 to 2023 model year Palisades. All six utility vehicles were excluded from the cited recall.
Given these circumstances, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration approved the Office of Defects Investigation to open a recall query to assess the scope and remedy of the aforementioned recall. If the Korean automaker will be proven negligent with its initial recall population, Hyundai could end up recalling 126,081 additional SUVs.
Produced in South Korea rather than West Point, Georgia for the technically similar Kia Telluride, the Hyundai Palisade is a three-row crossover that currently starts at $35,250 excluding destination charge. Front-wheel drive, a free-breathing sixer, and an eight-speed automatic are standard, with HTRAC all-wheel drive available as an optional extra.
The 2023 model year, which marks the mid-cycle refresh of the family-sized crossover, made its debut in April 2022 at the New York International Auto Show. Prospective customers are presented with no fewer than five trim levels: XE, SEL, XRT, Limited, and Calligraphy.
Despite recalling Palisades built in the period between April 10th, 2019 and February 16th, 2021, the peeps at Hyundai Motor America could have done better according to the Office of Defects Investigation. The federal watchdog has received six complaints alleging windshield wiper failures while driving during wintry conditions in 2021 to 2023 model year Palisades. All six utility vehicles were excluded from the cited recall.
Given these circumstances, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration approved the Office of Defects Investigation to open a recall query to assess the scope and remedy of the aforementioned recall. If the Korean automaker will be proven negligent with its initial recall population, Hyundai could end up recalling 126,081 additional SUVs.
Produced in South Korea rather than West Point, Georgia for the technically similar Kia Telluride, the Hyundai Palisade is a three-row crossover that currently starts at $35,250 excluding destination charge. Front-wheel drive, a free-breathing sixer, and an eight-speed automatic are standard, with HTRAC all-wheel drive available as an optional extra.
The 2023 model year, which marks the mid-cycle refresh of the family-sized crossover, made its debut in April 2022 at the New York International Auto Show. Prospective customers are presented with no fewer than five trim levels: XE, SEL, XRT, Limited, and Calligraphy.