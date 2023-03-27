2024 Hyundai Sonata Unveiled, Mid-Size Sedan No Longer Looks Catfished

After numerous spy shots have shown different prototypes testing in various environments, Hyundai has finally pulled the wraps off the 2024 Sonata. Mind you, despite looking quite different compared to its predecessor, it is a mid-cycle refresh of the eighth generation, which is four years old.
Truth be told, we already knew what it looked like, for the most part, as it leaked last month, with photos of an uncamouflaged car making their way to the World Wide Web during what was the shooting of a promo.
For a facelift, the 2024 Hyundai Sonata sports some significant improvements, both inside and out. The Korean company’s car that goes up against the likes of the Toyota Camry has styling inspired by the latest Kona, with a full width LED bar up front. A much bigger grille has been incorporated into the new front bumper that has larger side vents, and the hood obviously carries over, although adapted to fit the fresh design, and decorated by the brand’s corporate logo. Out back, it no longer sends Honda Civic vibes, as it has a new lighting signature mirroring the front one, and a new bumper.
Hyundai has also altered the interior of its mid-size sedan for the 2024 model year, giving it a curved display. This setup, which combines the infotainment system in the middle of the dashboard and the digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, each one with a 12.3-inch screen, is the icing on the cake. A column-type shift-by-wire controller sits behind the steering wheel, freeing up more space on the center console that has been enhanced as well, with the automaker mentioning the palm rest that offers more comfort to the driver. Additional convenience is provided by the large cup holder and tray.
Full specifications will be released in due course, but the car is understood to drop the 1.6-liter four-banger in certain markets, replacing it with a 2.5-liter four-pot that kicks out 290 horsepower in the outgoing N Line variant. Speaking of which, the 2024 Hyundai Sonata will be available in the standard versions too, next to the N Line, and it will launch globally on March 30, with its physical presentation taking place at the Seoul Mobility Show, in Korea, running between March 30 and April 9. Subsequently, it might be presented at the New York Auto Show early next month, though you may want to take it as a rumor for now, just like the powertrain ‘information.’
On a final and sadder note, it has been reported that the Hyundai Sonata will be dropped altogether after the current generation. This is apparently an “open secret,” as the car marque is planning to go fully electric, and there would be no place in its future portfolio for an ICE-powered mid-size sedan anymore.
