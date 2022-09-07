Refreshed Hyundai Sonata Ignores the Death Knell, CGI-Drops With Staria's Face

As more customers – especially in the United States – are choosing crossovers, SUVs, and trucks over anything else, most other automotive segments have become endangered species.
You hardly see any automaker daring to develop and sell MPVs or station wagons for the North American region, and other passenger cars – such as sedans, are also biting the dust, one after the other. Recently, we have learned from the ever-vigilant rumor mill that South Korea’s big Hyundai and Kia brands will sound the death knell for a trio of cool sedans.
Those would be the mid-size Hyundai Sonata, followed by the Kia K5 and Stinger models, which is only logical since all of them have lots of parts and technology in common (but not the design, luckily). This is a bit of a shame, frankly, considering they all look different not just from each other but also from many of the bland sedans out there.
One cannot say that Hyundai or Kia did not try their best, and as far as the eighth generation (DN8) is concerned, the upcoming mid-life cycle facelift might be the last hurrah for the Sonata. Speaking of the refresh, the good folks over at Kolesa have decided to jump the digital gun ahead of Hyundai's upcoming official move.
And they went out of their way for everyone to remember the next evolution as per recent reports Hyundai is considering the option of a major redesign instead of a mere nip and tuck. With a completely new face and a fresh interior, the mid-size sedan could endure a few more years on the international markets, for sure.
Based on the information, the resident pixel master (Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media) imagined the Hyundai Sonata with lots of borrowed DNA from the quirky (or funky, depending on your POV) Staria MPV. The new styling bits include a full-width LED strip on top of a massive radiator grille which is flanked by the main headlights located at the far corners of the bumper, among others. So, does it get a CGI hall pass, or not?
