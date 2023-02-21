This Is the Facelifted 2024 Hyundai Sonata in All Its Glory, and It Might Be the Last One

With most new car buyers shifting their affection to crossovers and SUVs, several sedans had to be killed, as they were no longer profitable. The Hyundai Sonata is one of the latest to face the axe, but before it reportedly dies altogether, the Korean automaker is working on the facelift of the eighth generation.
Caught while shooting a promo, images showing the undisguised 2024 Hyundai Sonata made their way to several local car forums, which is where the folks at KoreanCarBlog found them. The model looks much more modern, with the redesign being very intricate for what is in essence a mid-cycle refresh of the family car.
Gone is the catfish-like face, and in its place, Hyundai gave it a full LED light bar separating the hood from the new bumper, and stretching from fender to fender. The main clusters can be seen right below it, flanking the big grille that holds the license plate in the middle. Hyundai’s corporate logo decorates the hood, and at the rear, it has a new lighting signature, and what appears to be an integrated ducktail spoiler.
Judging by the black hue applied to the side mirror caps, matching roof, and pattern of the grille, we are probably looking at the N-Line version of the 2024 Sonata. This grade slots between the SEL Plus and the range-topping Limited on the outgoing iteration, which also comprises the entry-level SE, and the SEL. The N-Line uses a 290-horsepower 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, hooked up to a dual-clutch eight-speed automatic transmission, and features a few sporty touches inside and out.
The top-of-the-line trim level, namely the Limited, is offered with a 180-horsepower 1.6-liter four-banger in our market, and so is the SEL Plus. Opt for the SEL and SE, and you will have to make do with the 2.5-liter MPI four-cylinder unit, rated at 191 hp.
When the facelifted Hyundai Sonata premieres, likely in a few weeks by the looks of it, it is possible that it will become pricier in the U.S. of A. The current one starts at $25,250, excluding destination and dealer fees, and goes up to at least $35,125 for the top-of-the-line flavor, which is $500 pricier than the N-Line.
An electrified version of the mid-size sedan is also offered, in three trim levels called the Blue, SEL, and Limited. All of them make use of the same powertrain that delivers a combined 192-horsepower from the electric motor and gasoline burner, returning 52 mpg (4.5 l/100 km) combined on the lesser grade, and 47 mpg (5 l/100 km) on the latter two. Pricing in this instance starts at $28,250, $31,600, and $36,400 respectively.
So, are you hyped about the styling of the 2024 Hyundai Sonata, as previewed in the images shared by the quoted outlet?
