2024 Hyundai Sonata Heads to Europe for Cold Weather Testing

Hyundai decided to ignore the recent leaks, and they are still testing the facelifted Sonata as if nothing happened. The latest prototype was captured by our photographers doing its thing in Europe, with its body wrapped in heavy camouflage.
We don’t have to wait for the wraps to officially come off to spot the changes, because as we already told you, the 2024 Hyundai Sonata has already spilled the beans on its design. A red copy, with black trim, believed to be in the N-Line specification, was recently spotted naked, while apparently filming a promo. And it was that one that revealed the styling updates, which are significant for a mid-cycle refresh.
One of the highlights of the mid-size sedan will be a full-width LED light bar, stretching from one fender to the other, and separating the hood, adorned by the company’s logo, from the bumper. The hexagonal grille, with its generous proportions, is flanked by the new headlights, housed inside the dark-finished recesses of the bumper. An integrated ducktail spoiler will give it a sportier look, and the rear lighting signature is brand new as well, contributing to the modern design of the car.
We’re not entirely sure what the Korean company has prepped for the interior, as our spy photographers still couldn’t get close enough to snap a few pictures of it. However, zooming in on certain images shared in the gallery above reveals what appears to be an ultra-wide screen dominating the dashboard panel. If that is indeed one of the novelties, then tech fans will definitely develop a soft spot for the facelifted Sonata. The auto marque might refresh other aspects too, though these are almost impossible to point out at the moment.
Unless Hyundai has other plans, the current engine lineup will live on. This comprises the 191-horsepower 2.5-liter MPI in the SE and SEL, with the SEL Plus and Limited making use of a 1.6-liter-horsepower four-pot. Featuring a 2.5-liter turbo-four, with 290 hp, the N-Line is the top dog in the Sonata family. The punchy motor is hooked up to a smooth-shifting eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
If you haven’t heard yet, Hyundai will reportedly drop the Sonata altogether. The upcoming mid-cycle refresh is understood to be the last one ever, and there won’t be a ninth-generation, which was supposed to be introduced in 2025. The assembly lines where the current Sonata comes to life will be converted for electric vehicle manufacturing after the automaker pulls the plug on it for good. It will be a sad day for the automotive industry when the death knell will sound for it, because we’re talking about a model with a 38-year history, accounting for well over nine million sales worldwide since 1985.
