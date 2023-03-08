Audi Finally Has the Proper Gears to Go Off-Road, All Thanks to a $10k Fantic eMTB

The Ingolstadt-based German automaker just launched its latest e-mobility product in the United Kingdom, an expensive, limited-edition electric mountain bike powered by Fantic.
One of the main beef I have in the automotive world is with Audi. It is not that I hate or loathe the company in any way, but I am deeply frustrated with the fact they choose subtlety to the brink of anonymity, above all else. And it is not like they lack a proper background, cool stories, or great technologies. They simply choose to wrap them in bland packaging, in most cases.
Just look at the Audi A8 compared to the classic Mercedes S-Class and crazy BMW 7 Series, or think of the Audi e-tron versus the Tesla Model X if you need just a handful out of myriad examples. And there is no need to take my word for granted as they just added another case in point where even the name of their product is not only forgettable but also completely and absolutely even less than mundane! Just think about it for a minute, when discussing their latest e-mobility product, which is a limited-run Audi electric mountain bike powered by Fantic.
Now, surprisingly, or not, this is actually the name of the product (aka ‘limited run Audi electric mountain bike powered by Fantic’). Seriously, they did not even produce a moniker – not even a stupid one, let alone a fancy idea that would help you brag in front of your friends after paying no less than £8,499 (which is more than $10k at the current exchange rate) for an MTB (mountain bike) with electric assistance. Luckily, most of us will be spared the shame of not having a nameplate for that expensive eMTB since it was launched solely in the United Kingdom, at least for the time being.
Anyway, back to the product itself, just like any other Audi – it is not bad, at all. Instead, this Audi eMTB by Fantic (there, I just came up with it on the spot, how hard was that?!) was inspired by something that knows how to go off-road any time of day and night, the Audi RS Q e-tron Dakar racer. For now, customers can only “register their interest” through Audi Genuine Accessories and if they do not forget about it as soon as they close the online portal, we can assure them that Audi has thought about everything.
Including sizes (three of them – S/M/L), daily usability – as it is well suited to anything, from touring to endure biking, and extreme abilities. The latter are supposedly brought to the max during downhill riding thanks to the “full suspension travel of 180 mm (7.08 inches), wide wheels, and off-road tires.” Plus, the enduro-style frame is made from lightweight aluminum and some carbon fiber, the riding position is labeled as “relaxed,” and the technical details (Fantic Integra 720 Wh battery pack, Brose S-Mag 250 watt motor, etc.) are also great – and not only if you are a true gearhead.
