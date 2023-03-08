Tuned Audi RS 6 Is in a Purple Patch of Form, Looks Like the Perfect Wagon to Us

Station wagons may be dying in the mainstream segments, but the premium ones are doing just fine. In fact, they are so popular that we now have more performance models to choose from, like the BMW M3 Touring.
But while the Munich marque’s premium compact estate remains a forbidden fruit in our market, the bigger RS 6 Avant from Audi is alive and kicking. It’s a lot of car for the money, but then again, it’s no bargain at $121,900, before factoring in the destination, handling, dealer fees, and options.
The 2023 Audi RS 6 Avant is part of the C8 generation, which is getting ready to blow three candles off its birthday cake. Despite featuring enough room for five adults and their luggage, wrapped in an executive package that doesn’t lack the usual amount of gizmos expected from such a ride, it is previous-gen supercar fast.
Audi quotes the naught to sixty-two miles per hour (0-97 kph) sprint at just 3.5 seconds, thanks to the 591 hp and 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) of torque produced by the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. The real quattro all-wheel drive is on deck, and not the Haldex system of smaller models (not the RS 4 and RS 5 though), and delivering the thrust to both axles is an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission.
There are numerous examples of the RS 6 Avant driving on the roads of our country, including the pictured one. It immediately stands out thanks to the new purple hue that is dominated by a few black accents. The much-deserved chrome-delete package makes it look even more menacing, and so does that discreet body kit comprising a few elements.
Made of the chin spoiler with side blades, side skirt attachments, and rear skirt, by the looks of it, it contributes to the new stance of the premium mid-size super wagon. The car appears to have new side mirror casings too, and lower ground clearance from what we can tell. The forged wheels, with a concave design, and V-spoke shape, came from Vorsteiner, which is a U.S. tuner despite having a very German name.
We’re not normally fans of wacky colors on most models, but there is something quite appealing about the purple shade decorating this Audi RS 6 Avant, especially in combination with the black elements mentioned above, and the darked-out windows. We’re wondering if it hides any more upgrades under the hood, but since the tuner hasn’t said anything else about it, its V8 is likely stock. But that’s alright because it doesn’t need to be massaged in any way, as it already makes this German wagon as fast as the iconic Ferrari Enzo when it comes to the straight-line sprint.
