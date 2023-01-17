Poles Shift an Audi RS6 Avant to 205 MPH Supercar-Eating Land Meteorite With 1,000 PS

Motoren-Technik-Mayer Poland may not be a name with much resonance for the broad automotive audience. Still, they are very well known in the tuning circles. Mainly because they annoy supercarmakers (and sometimes hypercarmakers) with their mechanical contraptions.
One of their latest spin-offs is a winter-themed station wagon. A special that can give Santa a reason to send his nine reindeer into permanent retirement and replace them with eight cylinders. The Poles from MTM have a preference for Audi – namely, the RS6 iteration – which appears to be the perfect testbed for the tuner's touch of engineering.
987 bhp (1,001 PS) and 922 lb-ft (1,250 Nm) from a four-liter engine is not the most uncommon of sights nowadays. It's the performance that comes with the up-tune that deserves appreciation, to say the very least.
The standard RS6 Avant engine, the Turbo V8, yields "only" 622 bhp (630 PS) 627 lb-ft (850 Nm), enough to push the two-ton grocery deliverer to respectable speeds. Factory-built, the RS6 sprints to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.4 seconds and runs out of legs at 155 mph (250 kph) because the electronic limiter says so.
The tuners also meddled with the ECU and gearbox software. As a direct result of their efforts, the drivetrain now propels the RS6 to 62 mph in 2.5 seconds. Another 5.4 seconds later, and the midwinter's night dream Audi roars down the road at 124 mph (200 kph).
Pretty good for a car with child seat capabilities and room for the in-laws. But it doesn't end there. The MTM RS6 engine, freed from the German electronic speed dictatorship, keeps splitting the winds beyond 205 mph (330 kph).
As far as the elements are concerned, this is what's what about high-speeding. Too cold, the air becomes pudding-thick beyond 200 mph, with friction forces dragging the Audi back. Too hot, the engine doesn't burn fuel as efficiently, which is bad for power.
Nonetheless, the V8 is one loud ensemble regardless of the outside elements – listen to it in the post below. Not precisely the jingle bells Santa's sleigh is accompanied by, but certainly a signature mark of the poles from MTM.
send them a question about a tune-up, and they'll be happy to oblige. Also, the manufacturer's warranty is gone because the custom modifications heavily altered the original Audi drivetrain. The Polish company fully covers that with their own insurance.
987 bhp (1,001 PS) and 922 lb-ft (1,250 Nm) from a four-liter engine is not the most uncommon of sights nowadays. It's the performance that comes with the up-tune that deserves appreciation, to say the very least.
The standard RS6 Avant engine, the Turbo V8, yields "only" 622 bhp (630 PS) 627 lb-ft (850 Nm), enough to push the two-ton grocery deliverer to respectable speeds. Factory-built, the RS6 sprints to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.4 seconds and runs out of legs at 155 mph (250 kph) because the electronic limiter says so.
The tuners also meddled with the ECU and gearbox software. As a direct result of their efforts, the drivetrain now propels the RS6 to 62 mph in 2.5 seconds. Another 5.4 seconds later, and the midwinter's night dream Audi roars down the road at 124 mph (200 kph).
Pretty good for a car with child seat capabilities and room for the in-laws. But it doesn't end there. The MTM RS6 engine, freed from the German electronic speed dictatorship, keeps splitting the winds beyond 205 mph (330 kph).
As far as the elements are concerned, this is what's what about high-speeding. Too cold, the air becomes pudding-thick beyond 200 mph, with friction forces dragging the Audi back. Too hot, the engine doesn't burn fuel as efficiently, which is bad for power.
Nonetheless, the V8 is one loud ensemble regardless of the outside elements – listen to it in the post below. Not precisely the jingle bells Santa's sleigh is accompanied by, but certainly a signature mark of the poles from MTM.
send them a question about a tune-up, and they'll be happy to oblige. Also, the manufacturer's warranty is gone because the custom modifications heavily altered the original Audi drivetrain. The Polish company fully covers that with their own insurance.