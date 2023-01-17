2024 Corvette E-Ray Unveiled With 655 HP, Will Hit 60 MPH in Just 2.5 Seconds

General Motors is celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Corvette by launching the 2024 Corvette E-Ray. In case you have been living under a rock and have somehow ignored all the teasers up until now, it is the first hybrid Corvette, and it comes with all-wheel drive, but in an eAWD form. The setup is good enough for a 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint of just 2.5 seconds with "initial vehicle movement," which is code for rollout.

