Tuned Audi RS7 Sportback Guns for Its New Top Speed With 722 Horspower

Audi's RS7 Sportback is no slouch, but that has not stopped several tuning companies from developing packages for it. The German five-door liftback has a twin-turbo V8 under its hood, and the drivetrain provides 600 metric horsepower in stock form.
The stock value is enough to propel the 2,065 kg (ca. 4,553 lb.) vehicle from naught to 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.6 seconds. Its top speed is electronically limited to 250 kph (155 mph) but removing the electronic limiter will yield the possibility of reaching a significant velocity. There is only one country in the world that has public roads where there are sections without speed limits, and the video embedded below has parts that were filmed on some of those sections.
In stock form, the peak torque of the 4.0-liter V8 TFSI unit is 590 lb.-ft. (800 Nm), and it comes between 2,050 and 4,500 rpm. In other words, it means that it is more than enough to make it quick through the gears from about any speed. Yes, that is a lot of twist, even in stock form, but this RS7 C8 is not stock.
Instead, it was tuned by MTM, a famous company that is known for its work with Volkswagen and Audi vehicles, just to name its most well-known contributions. Well, after a bit of work, the German liftback prides itself on having 722 horsepower, and the modifications it received also involved removing the speed limiter.
With that done, the Audi RS7 Sportback gets to be incredibly quick, while also being capable of going past 186 mph (300 kph). As you can observe, the German liftback makes all the right noises while doing so, and this happens without being too loud.
The barrier between the two is thin, easy to cross, and some do it as if it makes their vehicles faster. We are sorry to break it to you, but making your vehicle louder will not make it quicker.
Now, it is time to watch what a tuned RS7 can do when the go-faster pedal is slammed to the floor.
