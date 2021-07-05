Bugatti? What Bugatti? Meet the World’s Fastest Audi RS7! (Allegedly)

Up until a few years ago, four-digit outputs were reserved for the most exclusive vehicles on the planet. However, the significant advancements in powertrain development have allowed more machines to scratch the 1,000 HP surface, despite the downsizing and electrification trends, to the point where we now have more such vehicles than ever.
That said, please give a warm welcome to what is believed to be the world’s fastest Audi RS7. The executive model has embraced its hyper side with help from Power Division, which has applied a lot of elbow grease to the power unit, turning it into a real monster.
According to Auditography, who had the privilege to film this Stage 3 second-gen Audi RS7 in Warsaw, Poland, the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 has been boosted from 600 PS (592 HP / 441 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque to 1,050 PS (1,035 HP / 772 kW) and 1,200 Nm (885 lb-ft).
Thanks to the extra oomph, which includes a lot of tuned internals, as well as an ECU remap, a custom exhaust system that makes it sound like a machine gun on steroids, especially since it can now rev all the way up to 8,000 rpm, this beast of a car can, theoretically, give the original Bugatti Veyron a run for its money.
But that’s not all because the straight-line performance puts it in the same zone as the Chiron, as it can hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 2.4 seconds. From 100 to 200 kph (62-124 mph), it needs 4.6 seconds, and 4 seconds later, it is already at 300 kph (186 mph).
A Power Division wrap that combines Tango Red with Black accents rounds out the package for now. Why ‘for now’? Because Stage 4 is already in the works and will further transform the way this RS7 drives. Now head on down to see what such a beast is capable of. Headphone users should definitely turn down the volume before hitting the play button.
According to Auditography, who had the privilege to film this Stage 3 second-gen Audi RS7 in Warsaw, Poland, the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 has been boosted from 600 PS (592 HP / 441 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque to 1,050 PS (1,035 HP / 772 kW) and 1,200 Nm (885 lb-ft).
Thanks to the extra oomph, which includes a lot of tuned internals, as well as an ECU remap, a custom exhaust system that makes it sound like a machine gun on steroids, especially since it can now rev all the way up to 8,000 rpm, this beast of a car can, theoretically, give the original Bugatti Veyron a run for its money.
But that’s not all because the straight-line performance puts it in the same zone as the Chiron, as it can hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 2.4 seconds. From 100 to 200 kph (62-124 mph), it needs 4.6 seconds, and 4 seconds later, it is already at 300 kph (186 mph).
A Power Division wrap that combines Tango Red with Black accents rounds out the package for now. Why ‘for now’? Because Stage 4 is already in the works and will further transform the way this RS7 drives. Now head on down to see what such a beast is capable of. Headphone users should definitely turn down the volume before hitting the play button.