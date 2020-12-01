autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Celebration Month  
Car reviews:
 
To be quite frank, Kempten’s auto experts never let us down.

Audi RS7-R Is ABT’s Take on the RS7 Sportback, Has 740 HP on Tap

1 Dec 2020, 8:47 UTC ·
Home > News > Coverstory
RS7-RRS7-RRS7-RRS7-RRS7-RRS7-RRS7-RRS7-RRS7-RRS7-RRS7-RRS7-RRS7-RRS7-RRS7-RRS7-RRS7-RRS7-RRS7-RRS7-RRS7-RRS7-RRS7-RRS7-RRS7-R
We can probably all agree that Audi’s ferocious RS7 Sportback is one hell of a machine among opulent super sedans. The 2021 model in Ingolstadt’s lineup is brought to life by a mild hybrid 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 powerplant that’ll summon as much as 591 bhp at approximately 6,000 rpm. On the other hand, this nasty animal is capable of generating up to 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) of fierce twisting force between 2,050 and 4,500 revs.

An eight-speed automatic transmission is tasked with handing over the engine’s unholy power over to a quattro all-wheel-drive system, enabling a generous top speed of 190 mph (305 kph). Furthermore, Ingolstadt's beast will accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in as little as 3.6 seconds, which is pretty darn sweet for a car that weighs 4,938 lbs (2,240 kg) on an empty stomach.

At the front, the entire structure is supported by a multi-link suspension module, coupled with a similar setup on the opposite end. The RS7 Sportback rides on a set of 21-inch aluminum hoops that wear top-shelf ventilated disc brakes on all four sides. Last but not least, Audi’s fiend has a wheelbase of 115.4 inches (2,931 mm).

Oh, and don’t get me started on that lavish interior layout, okay? This bad boy houses a plethora of tasty features that’ll make just about any petrolhead weak at the knees. All things considered, it is a neat display of German craftsmanship at its finest!

Now, when talking about tuned Audis, there’s a pretty good chance ABT Sportsline will be one of the first names that come to mind. It goes without saying that Kempten’s revered aftermarket artists are no strangers to products bearing the four-ring logo, having developed countless performance enhancement units and body kits.

As time went by, we visited ABT’s extensive range to drool over some of their most notable undertakings, such as a ferocious RS Q8 with 730 untamed ponies on tap and a widebody SQ7 TDI that prides itself with more torque than you could possibly need, to name a few. One thing’s for sure; there’s some serious talent at work on this firm’s premises.

Today, we’ll be diving in for a closer analysis of the tuner’s achievements on Ingolstadt’s vicious RS7 Sportback. The exploit in question was dubbed RS7-R and designates a limited-edition customization package that’ll leave you wanting for nothing.

For starters, the ABT team massaged the hybrid twin-turbo V8 to extract no less than 740 hp and 679 pound-feet (920 Nm) of brutal twisting force at optimal revs, which is absolutely monstrous! As a result, the RS7-R will do 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 3.2 seconds. Visually, we notice a quad exhaust setup that enables the powerplant to breathe a little more freely, as well as custom 22-inch wheels with red accents adorning the rims.

Besides the extra mechanical muscle, you will also find an array of mesmerizing visual tweaks, including a surreal wrap and one sexy body kit to match the additional power. The latter consists of an ominous front bumper with canards and a fresh splitter lip, while the rear end wears a subtle spoiler and a carbon fiber diffuser that’ll let everyone know this isn’t your regular RS7 Sportback.

Mind you, ABT will charge €69,900 (about $83,800) for these upgrades alone, not including the stock car. Should you be looking to treat your whip to a magnificent makeover, then I’d strongly encourage that you head over to the tuner’s website for more details on this staggering aftermarket kit.
Audi RS7 Sportback rs7-r ABT tuned custom aftermarket
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day