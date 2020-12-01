Audi RS7-R Is ABT’s Take on the RS7 Sportback, Has 740 HP on Tap

More Coverstories:

Officina Armare’s BadGal Is a Stunner That Lives Up to the Name

Own Every Street in Town with an Insanely Powerful Military Grade E-Scooter

Euclid E-bike is One Geometrically Enhanced Ride for Any Hipster Showoff

Arctic Research Gets an Upgrade with the Ultra Capable Heimdallr Snow Mobile

Can’t use Your Yamaha in the Winter? Abarth Has the Perfect Alternative