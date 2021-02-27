Murdered Out Audi RS7-R by ABT Shows Darth Vader Carbon Spec

The car world has drastically changed since Audi first introduced the RS7. Tesla is now the dominant force in four-door luxury car acceleration, while American V8s produce about 100 horsepower more than Audi's 4.0-liter. But there's still something magical about the RS7, even though it's nothing special in stock form.
A new one is already a pretty expensive, fast, and desirable German car. But with the right kind of mods, you can make a statement. And while dedicated tuners are usually restrained, ABT Sportline really knocked it out of the park with this new RS7-R body kit.
We've shown you the package before, but there will be 125 examples built, some of which should land Stateside now, unlike with the previous model. This one is in Poland and plays the murdering out game perfectly.
The Internet is filled with photos of all-black cars, some of which are heavily Photoshopped to look darker. There's just something exciting about going with black paint, black wheels and tinted windows, almost like it should be illegal. In fact, the tint can actually get you in trouble with the law.
We've looked carefully at the door jambs on this stallion, and it appears to have normal gloss black paint from the factory with a satin wrap on top. The components that ABT has added on are definitely noticeable, especially the carbon fiber spoilers and the extra wings at the front. Nobody is going to think this is stock, especially given how large those wheels are. And the exhaust is pretty naughty, from the size of the mufflers to the sound.
In terms of power, you get just enough so that the GT 63 S and M8 aren't as scary. ABT's tuning unlocks 730 hp (740 PS) and a smidge more torque from the 4.0-liter V8 engine. Just don't go picking fights with a Brabus 800 and you'll be fine.
