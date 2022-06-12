autoevolution
2022 Skoda Enyaq IV 80

Key Specs
USEU
Cylinders
-
Displacement
-
Power
(0)/ KW(hp)/RPM
Torque
228.6/- lb-ft/RPM
Electrical motor power
-
Electrical motor torque
-
Total maximum power
-
Total maximum torque
-
Fuel System
Electric
Fuel
Electric
Fuel capacity
-
Fuel capacity (optional)
-
Top Speed
-
Acceleration 0-62 Mph
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Gearbox
-
Front
Ventilated Discs
Rear
Ventilated Discs
Tire Size
-
Unladen Weight
-
Unladen Weight (2)
-
Gross Weight Limit
-
Gross Weight Limit (2)
-
Length
183 in
Width
74 in
Height
63.6 in
Front/rear Track
62.5/61.7 in
Wheelbase
108.9 in
Ground Clearance
-
Cargo Volume
17.1 cuFT
Aerodynamics (Cd)
0.27
Aerodynamics (frontal area)
-
Turning circle
-
Turning circle (curb to curb)
-
Turning circle (wall to wall)
-
City
-
Highway
-
Combined
-
CO2 Emissions
-
Power pack
Lithium-ion
Nominal Capacity
77 kWh
Maximum Capacity
82 kWh
Charger type
-
Charging time (normal)
-
Charging time (quick)
-
Range
316.9 miles
Low
-
CO2 Emissions (Low)
-
Medium
-
CO2 Emissions (Medium)
-
High
-
CO2 Emissions (High)
-
Extra high
-
CO2 Emissions (Extra high)
-
Combined
-
CO2 Emissions (Combined)
-
Cylinders
-
Displacement
-
Power
(0)/ KW(hp)/RPM
Torque
310/- Nm/RPM
Electrical motor power
-
Electrical motor torque
-
Total maximum power
-
Total maximum torque
-
Fuel System
Electric
Fuel
Electric
Fuel capacity
-
Fuel capacity (optional)
-
Top Speed
-
Acceleration 0-62 Mph
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Gearbox
-
Front
Ventilated Discs
Rear
Ventilated Discs
Tire Size
-
Unladen Weight
-
Unladen Weight (2)
-
Gross Weight Limit
-
Gross Weight Limit (2)
-
Length
4648 mm
Width
1880 mm
Height
1615 mm
Front/rear Track
1,588/1,567 mm
Wheelbase
2766 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Cargo Volume
484 L
Aerodynamics (Cd)
0.27
Aerodynamics (frontal area)
-
Turning circle
-
Turning circle (curb to curb)
-
Turning circle (wall to wall)
-
City
-
Highway
-
Combined
-
CO2 Emissions
-
Power pack
Lithium-ion
Nominal Capacity
77 kWh
Maximum Capacity
82 kWh
Charger type
-
Charging time (normal)
-
Charging time (quick)
-
Range
510.0 km
Low
-
CO2 Emissions (Low)
-
Medium
-
CO2 Emissions (Medium)
-
High
-
CO2 Emissions (High)
-
Extra high
-
CO2 Emissions (Extra high)
-
Combined
-
CO2 Emissions (Combined)
-
Driven: Skoda Enyaq IV 80 - The Everyday EV

Home > News > Driven
12 Jun 2022, 13:14 UTC ·
With the Škoda Enyaq iV 80, the Czechs currently have perhaps the best variant on the MEB platform (German for “Modularer E-Antriebs-Baukasten”) within the VW Group on sale. Because it is one thing above all: unpretentious. Even EV opponents lack arguments against the spacious all-rounder.
2022 Skoda Enyaq IV 80 39 photos
2022 Skoda Enyaq IV 802022 Skoda Enyaq IV 802022 Skoda Enyaq IV 802022 Skoda Enyaq IV 802022 Skoda Enyaq IV 802022 Skoda Enyaq IV 802022 Skoda Enyaq IV 802022 Skoda Enyaq IV 802022 Skoda Enyaq IV 802022 Skoda Enyaq IV 802022 Skoda Enyaq IV 802022 Skoda Enyaq IV 802022 Skoda Enyaq IV 802022 Skoda Enyaq IV 802022 Skoda Enyaq IV 802022 Skoda Enyaq IV 802022 Skoda Enyaq IV 802022 Skoda Enyaq IV 802022 Skoda Enyaq IV 802022 Skoda Enyaq IV 802022 Skoda Enyaq IV 802022 Skoda Enyaq IV 802022 Skoda Enyaq IV 802022 Skoda Enyaq IV 802022 Skoda Enyaq IV 802022 Skoda Enyaq IV 802022 Skoda Enyaq IV 802022 Skoda Enyaq IV 802022 Skoda Enyaq IV 802022 Skoda Enyaq IV 802022 Skoda Enyaq IV 802022 Skoda Enyaq IV 802022 Skoda Enyaq IV 802022 Skoda Enyaq IV 802022 Skoda Enyaq IV 802022 Skoda Enyaq IV 802022 Skoda Enyaq IV 802022 Skoda Enyaq IV 80
It is a big car, but not swanky. It's an electric car, but doesn't want to convert anyone. Instead, the Škoda Enyaq iV 80 shows one thing above all: In everyday life, bumper-sticker wisdom doesn't matter. With 204 PS and a battery capacity of 77 kWh, the iV 80 model is also clearly more than just an entry-level model.The Škoda Enyaq iV 80 at a glance
The Volkswagen Group has never been known for decisiveness or special innovative power. Instead, however, it has been known for its thoroughness and clean construction of an idea. For example, the Germans were not among the first on the market during the SUV boom, but now they are among those with the best sales figures.

The same was the case with the electrification of the model range. While other manufacturers were quick to launch their first vehicles and saw themselves driven by innovative startups such as Tesla, VW remained relaxed. With the e-Golf and the electric triplets Up, Mii and Citigo, they offered solid, but not outstanding products. After all, the MEB, the Modular Electric Toolkit, was supposed to be the only one with something special. It is the key element of all current electrification efforts and is so flexible that it is even sold to other manufacturers such as Ford.

While Wolfsburg focuses on cool marketing and particularly unusual design of the ID series based on the MEB, and Audi has also designed the Q4 e-tron rather flashily, Škoda offers something like the pleasantly understated alternative: the Enyaq. The electric car for those who simply want a good EV.Design: The big edge
Visually, the Škoda Enyaq iV 80 looks as if it has been milled from a solid. Sharp edges characterize its style, and large surfaces dominate, which do not even try to conceal the gigantic volume of the electric car.

The closed front, its steeply positioned windshield and the tapering rear with lateral aero fins on the roof spoiler nevertheless ensure that the big Czech is impressively streamlined. The drag coefficient is just 0.257, which not only reduces fuel consumption but also increases comfort in the interior. Because wind noise doesn't even occur.Interior: Spacious in both seat rows and also in the trunk
However, it's not just the quiet acoustics that excite in the interior, but the very good use of space that is typical of Škoda. In the Enyaq, the company has taken advantage of all the available space offered by the elimination of the cardan tunnel and offers even more generous storage space and spacious freedom of movement, not only in the first row, but also in the rear.

The elevated seating position due to the underfloor battery also has its advantages. Because the Škoda Enyaq iV 80 scores with an SUV-like overview, without displeasing with its typical ostentation - even if it clearly begs for the attention of pedestrians in the expensive lines with up to 21-inch alloys.

However, the Enyaq should be seen as a van rather than an SUV. And that is to be understood positively. The large electric Czech primarily offers space and variability in abundance, not least thanks to its trunk, which can be increased from 585 liters to almost 1,800, and the towing capacity of up to 1,000 kg.Technology: The modular concept has a impressive functional diversity
The versatility is not only limited to the visible, but also the invisible offers exciting details. The Škoda Enyaq iV 80 we drove is something like the upper middle of the model range. With its 150 kW rear-mounted engine, still 204 PS by old-style reckoning, it draws its power from a 77-kWh lithium-ion battery that lies flat between the axles as a kind of skateboard. In addition, there are the less expensive models with a smaller battery (52 or 58 kWh), or the X model with another motor at the front, resulting in a total output of 195 kW. An RS variant with 220 kW is currently only available for the sister model Enyaq Coupé iV.

In addition to the powertrain, the information technology of the MEB vehicles is almost identical. In the Škoda Enyaq, however, the centre display is conspicuously large, which once again provides a particularly good overview. However, we experienced a few system crashes in the test, where the software always restarted automatically, but only after a few minutes of black screen.

However, the constantly developed software is supposed to remedy this - and unfortunately it seems to be part of a new computer technology that not everything runs smoothly at the beginning. On the other hand, the range of functions is good: the Škoda Enyaq has voice control, route guidance and even charge stop planning well under control. The software stability issue should be solved soon. VW has just rolled out the 3.0 software version, which should solve most of the known issues.Ride comfort: like a luxury limousine
All that is forgotten once the Škoda Enyaq iV 80 is in motion. Those who opt for the optional DCC adaptive suspension are treated to a ride comfort from the very first meters that makes you completely forget about the combustion engine. With dignified sovereignty, the additional battery weight helps for a truly upper-class rolling. In addition, the very intelligent recuperation control keeps the Enyaq moving excellently, especially on the highway. Together with the double insulated glazing, noise is perfectly shielded. This will convince even the most vehement opponent of electro mobility.

Added to this is the surprisingly good handling thanks to the sensitive steering, which also delights with a large steering angle and small turning circle. The concept of a rear-mounted engine and rear-wheel drive is well thought-out, because the big Enyaq is a real joy to drive, and not only thanks to its good traction. Although this was certainly not the first priority for an efficiency-driven electric car.Range and charging performance on a decent level
The Škoda Enyaq iV 80 is listed in the brochure with a WLTP range value of 529 kilometres. The test, which was done in partly frosty temperatures, resulted in significantly reduced values. We got an average of about 350 kilometres with a normal driving style that did not take the electric drivetrain into account. This puts the Enyaq in a good position in the competitive field. A highway consumption of about 25 kWh/100km is just as respectable as the test average of 21 kWh/100km.

In the summer, it should be easy to push this value down to around 18 kWh/100km and thus be able to cover well over 400 kilometres between charging stops. By the way, the Škoda Enyaq iV 80 will still only charge with 125 kW, the higher charging capacities of the MEB modular system will be reserved for the VW models for the moment. More important for everyday use, however, is the charging capability of 11 kW at the AC wall box. The Czech does not show any weaknesses here and fulfils the target wonderfully without major power losses. Even the completely empty battery is full again in about seven hours.Conclusion:
If you're looking for a spacious, practical and, above all, very comfortable car, the Škoda Enyaq iV 80 should be on your shortlist. But it is also one thing above all: a very good electric car. It convinces with efficiency, good range and solid charging capability. However, you have to live without the coolness factor. Unlike some other competitors, the Czech does not make a big fuss about its talents. But instead, it bristles with self-confidence regarding its inner values. And that makes it the perfect everyday EV.

For this reason, we give the Škoda Enyaq iV 80 a 4/5 stars rating.

Pros:

Great amount of space
Comfortable chassis set up
Fine rear-wheel-drive handling
Cons:

Relatively expensive price level with long option list
MIB3 infotainment with stability problems
Winter consumption increased despite heat pump
Technical data:
Model: Škoda Enyaq iV 80
Engine: Permanent magnet synchronous motor
Power: 150 kW / 204 PS
Torque: 310 Nm
Drive : Rear-wheel drive, input reduction gearbox
Consumption combined (WLTP): 16.3 kWh/100km*
Test consumption: 21.3 kWh/100km
CO2 emissions combined (WLTP): 0 g/km
Range (WLTP): 529 km*
Test range: 350 km
Acceleration (0-100 km/h / 62 mph): 8.6 seconds*
Top speed: 160 km/h* / 99 mph* (electronically limited)
Dimensions (L/W/H): 4.65 m/1.88 m/1.62 m*
Weight: 2,040 kg*
Base price for the iV 80: from 44,750 Euro in Germany

*Manufacturer's specifications

