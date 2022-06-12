Driven: Skoda Enyaq IV 80 - The Everyday EV
With the Škoda Enyaq iV 80, the Czechs currently have perhaps the best variant on the MEB platform (German for “Modularer E-Antriebs-Baukasten”) within the VW Group on sale. Because it is one thing above all: unpretentious. Even EV opponents lack arguments against the spacious all-rounder.
It is a big car, but not swanky. It's an electric car, but doesn't want to convert anyone. Instead, the Škoda Enyaq iV 80 shows one thing above all: In everyday life, bumper-sticker wisdom doesn't matter. With 204 PS and a battery capacity of 77 kWh, the iV 80 model is also clearly more than just an entry-level model.The Škoda Enyaq iV 80 at a glance
The Volkswagen Group has never been known for decisiveness or special innovative power. Instead, however, it has been known for its thoroughness and clean construction of an idea. For example, the Germans were not among the first on the market during the SUV boom, but now they are among those with the best sales figures.
While Wolfsburg focuses on cool marketing and particularly unusual design of the ID series based on the MEB, and Audi has also designed the Q4 e-tron rather flashily, Škoda offers something like the pleasantly understated alternative: the Enyaq. The electric car for those who simply want a good EV.Design: The big edge
Visually, the Škoda Enyaq iV 80 looks as if it has been milled from a solid. Sharp edges characterize its style, and large surfaces dominate, which do not even try to conceal the gigantic volume of the electric car.
The closed front, its steeply positioned windshield and the tapering rear with lateral aero fins on the roof spoiler nevertheless ensure that the big Czech is impressively streamlined. The drag coefficient is just 0.257, which not only reduces fuel consumption but also increases comfort in the interior. Because wind noise doesn't even occur.Interior: Spacious in both seat rows and also in the trunk
However, it's not just the quiet acoustics that excite in the interior, but the very good use of space that is typical of Škoda. In the Enyaq, the company has taken advantage of all the available space offered by the elimination of the cardan tunnel and offers even more generous storage space and spacious freedom of movement, not only in the first row, but also in the rear.
However, the Enyaq should be seen as a van rather than an SUV. And that is to be understood positively. The large electric Czech primarily offers space and variability in abundance, not least thanks to its trunk, which can be increased from 585 liters to almost 1,800, and the towing capacity of up to 1,000 kg.Technology: The modular concept has a impressive functional diversity
The versatility is not only limited to the visible, but also the invisible offers exciting details. The Škoda Enyaq iV 80 we drove is something like the upper middle of the model range. With its 150 kW rear-mounted engine, still 204 PS by old-style reckoning, it draws its power from a 77-kWh lithium-ion battery that lies flat between the axles as a kind of skateboard. In addition, there are the less expensive models with a smaller battery (52 or 58 kWh), or the X model with another motor at the front, resulting in a total output of 195 kW. An RS variant with 220 kW is currently only available for the sister model Enyaq Coupé iV.
In addition to the powertrain, the information technology of the MEB vehicles is almost identical. In the Škoda Enyaq, however, the centre display is conspicuously large, which once again provides a particularly good overview. However, we experienced a few system crashes in the test, where the software always restarted automatically, but only after a few minutes of black screen.
All that is forgotten once the Škoda Enyaq iV 80 is in motion. Those who opt for the optional DCC adaptive suspension are treated to a ride comfort from the very first meters that makes you completely forget about the combustion engine. With dignified sovereignty, the additional battery weight helps for a truly upper-class rolling. In addition, the very intelligent recuperation control keeps the Enyaq moving excellently, especially on the highway. Together with the double insulated glazing, noise is perfectly shielded. This will convince even the most vehement opponent of electro mobility.
Added to this is the surprisingly good handling thanks to the sensitive steering, which also delights with a large steering angle and small turning circle. The concept of a rear-mounted engine and rear-wheel drive is well thought-out, because the big Enyaq is a real joy to drive, and not only thanks to its good traction. Although this was certainly not the first priority for an efficiency-driven electric car.Range and charging performance on a decent level
The Škoda Enyaq iV 80 is listed in the brochure with a WLTP range value of 529 kilometres. The test, which was done in partly frosty temperatures, resulted in significantly reduced values. We got an average of about 350 kilometres with a normal driving style that did not take the electric drivetrain into account. This puts the Enyaq in a good position in the competitive field. A highway consumption of about 25 kWh/100km is just as respectable as the test average of 21 kWh/100km.
If you're looking for a spacious, practical and, above all, very comfortable car, the Škoda Enyaq iV 80 should be on your shortlist. But it is also one thing above all: a very good electric car. It convinces with efficiency, good range and solid charging capability. However, you have to live without the coolness factor. Unlike some other competitors, the Czech does not make a big fuss about its talents. But instead, it bristles with self-confidence regarding its inner values. And that makes it the perfect everyday EV.
For this reason, we give the Škoda Enyaq iV 80 a 4/5 stars rating.
Model: Škoda Enyaq iV 80
Engine: Permanent magnet synchronous motor
Power: 150 kW / 204 PS
Torque: 310 Nm
Drive : Rear-wheel drive, input reduction gearbox
Consumption combined (WLTP): 16.3 kWh/100km*
Test consumption: 21.3 kWh/100km
CO2 emissions combined (WLTP): 0 g/km
Range (WLTP): 529 km*
Test range: 350 km
Acceleration (0-100 km/h / 62 mph): 8.6 seconds*
Top speed: 160 km/h* / 99 mph* (electronically limited)
Dimensions (L/W/H): 4.65 m/1.88 m/1.62 m*
Weight: 2,040 kg*
Base price for the iV 80: from 44,750 Euro in Germany
*Manufacturer's specifications
The Volkswagen Group has never been known for decisiveness or special innovative power. Instead, however, it has been known for its thoroughness and clean construction of an idea. For example, the Germans were not among the first on the market during the SUV boom, but now they are among those with the best sales figures.
While Wolfsburg focuses on cool marketing and particularly unusual design of the ID series based on the MEB, and Audi has also designed the Q4 e-tron rather flashily, Škoda offers something like the pleasantly understated alternative: the Enyaq. The electric car for those who simply want a good EV.Design: The big edge
Visually, the Škoda Enyaq iV 80 looks as if it has been milled from a solid. Sharp edges characterize its style, and large surfaces dominate, which do not even try to conceal the gigantic volume of the electric car.
The closed front, its steeply positioned windshield and the tapering rear with lateral aero fins on the roof spoiler nevertheless ensure that the big Czech is impressively streamlined. The drag coefficient is just 0.257, which not only reduces fuel consumption but also increases comfort in the interior. Because wind noise doesn't even occur.Interior: Spacious in both seat rows and also in the trunk
However, it's not just the quiet acoustics that excite in the interior, but the very good use of space that is typical of Škoda. In the Enyaq, the company has taken advantage of all the available space offered by the elimination of the cardan tunnel and offers even more generous storage space and spacious freedom of movement, not only in the first row, but also in the rear.
However, the Enyaq should be seen as a van rather than an SUV. And that is to be understood positively. The large electric Czech primarily offers space and variability in abundance, not least thanks to its trunk, which can be increased from 585 liters to almost 1,800, and the towing capacity of up to 1,000 kg.Technology: The modular concept has a impressive functional diversity
The versatility is not only limited to the visible, but also the invisible offers exciting details. The Škoda Enyaq iV 80 we drove is something like the upper middle of the model range. With its 150 kW rear-mounted engine, still 204 PS by old-style reckoning, it draws its power from a 77-kWh lithium-ion battery that lies flat between the axles as a kind of skateboard. In addition, there are the less expensive models with a smaller battery (52 or 58 kWh), or the X model with another motor at the front, resulting in a total output of 195 kW. An RS variant with 220 kW is currently only available for the sister model Enyaq Coupé iV.
In addition to the powertrain, the information technology of the MEB vehicles is almost identical. In the Škoda Enyaq, however, the centre display is conspicuously large, which once again provides a particularly good overview. However, we experienced a few system crashes in the test, where the software always restarted automatically, but only after a few minutes of black screen.
All that is forgotten once the Škoda Enyaq iV 80 is in motion. Those who opt for the optional DCC adaptive suspension are treated to a ride comfort from the very first meters that makes you completely forget about the combustion engine. With dignified sovereignty, the additional battery weight helps for a truly upper-class rolling. In addition, the very intelligent recuperation control keeps the Enyaq moving excellently, especially on the highway. Together with the double insulated glazing, noise is perfectly shielded. This will convince even the most vehement opponent of electro mobility.
Added to this is the surprisingly good handling thanks to the sensitive steering, which also delights with a large steering angle and small turning circle. The concept of a rear-mounted engine and rear-wheel drive is well thought-out, because the big Enyaq is a real joy to drive, and not only thanks to its good traction. Although this was certainly not the first priority for an efficiency-driven electric car.Range and charging performance on a decent level
The Škoda Enyaq iV 80 is listed in the brochure with a WLTP range value of 529 kilometres. The test, which was done in partly frosty temperatures, resulted in significantly reduced values. We got an average of about 350 kilometres with a normal driving style that did not take the electric drivetrain into account. This puts the Enyaq in a good position in the competitive field. A highway consumption of about 25 kWh/100km is just as respectable as the test average of 21 kWh/100km.
If you're looking for a spacious, practical and, above all, very comfortable car, the Škoda Enyaq iV 80 should be on your shortlist. But it is also one thing above all: a very good electric car. It convinces with efficiency, good range and solid charging capability. However, you have to live without the coolness factor. Unlike some other competitors, the Czech does not make a big fuss about its talents. But instead, it bristles with self-confidence regarding its inner values. And that makes it the perfect everyday EV.
For this reason, we give the Škoda Enyaq iV 80 a 4/5 stars rating.
Pros:
Great amount of space
Comfortable chassis set up
Fine rear-wheel-drive handling
Cons:
Relatively expensive price level with long option list
MIB3 infotainment with stability problems
Winter consumption increased despite heat pumpTechnical data:
Model: Škoda Enyaq iV 80
Engine: Permanent magnet synchronous motor
Power: 150 kW / 204 PS
Torque: 310 Nm
Drive : Rear-wheel drive, input reduction gearbox
Consumption combined (WLTP): 16.3 kWh/100km*
Test consumption: 21.3 kWh/100km
CO2 emissions combined (WLTP): 0 g/km
Range (WLTP): 529 km*
Test range: 350 km
Acceleration (0-100 km/h / 62 mph): 8.6 seconds*
Top speed: 160 km/h* / 99 mph* (electronically limited)
Dimensions (L/W/H): 4.65 m/1.88 m/1.62 m*
Weight: 2,040 kg*
Base price for the iV 80: from 44,750 Euro in Germany
*Manufacturer's specifications
SKODA models:SKODA Slavia CompactSKODA Kodiaq CrossoverSKODA Enyaq Coupe RS iV CrossoverSKODA Octavia Scout CrossoverSKODA Octavia CompactSKODA Karoq Medium SUVSKODA Enyaq iV Medium SUVSKODA Octavia RS IV MediumSKODA Octavia Combi RS MediumSKODA Citigo-e IV SmallAll SKODA models