Tesla Quietly Sets New Speed Record at 1.5-Mile Willow Springs Track; Pilot Aims Higher

Tesla breaks a new speed record – this time, it's on a racetrack that's a full mile-and-a-half in length (and has turns): Willow Springs - Streets of Willow circuit. It took the crown from the previous champion – a modified C7 Corvette Grand Sport – by nearly three seconds, putting the "stop" in "stopwatch" at 1 min 13.5 seconds. Prepped by Unplugged Performance, the Tesla Model S Plaid retained the factory powertrain and software.