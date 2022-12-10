Tesla Quietly Sets New Speed Record at 1.5-Mile Willow Springs Track; Pilot Aims Higher

And here is where the add-ons list begins: an EV-diehard racing driver – Craig Coker – behind the wheel (yes, not yoke) of a Tesla. The EV sports the following (going from the ground up): 19x13 race wheels wrapped in 330/710-19 Yokohama A005 Slicks (not road legal and worn about halfway down their limit).
Carbon-ceramic brakes all around (with race competition pads and brake lines) and Ohlins TTX 4 Way Coilovers; adjustable billet front upper control arms, rear billet arms, adjustable rear sway bar, and racing lower diffusers.
Unplugged Performance put on their S-APEX carbon widebody to shave as much weight from the already body mass-dense Tesla. A massive rear wing and an equally overgrown front diffuser complete the time-shattering attire. The tuners finished the job with Lexan side and rear windows, and – for race purposes only – a roll cage was thrown in the cabin.
The Tesla started the time-trialed run with 4,898 lbs. (2,219 kg, driver included) to carry around. Battery charge - as the video shows – is at 72%. One minute and thirteen seconds later, the battery shed 6% of its electric reserve due to record-setting heavy track use.
The car peaked at 125 mph (202 kph) on the long straight and scored an average of 74 mph (120 kph). The eerie silence of the electric motors is a quiet nod to what the future of racing could look like. Wind howling outside the cockpit, and some tires screeching under hard, high-speed braking.
However, the crucial element of this record is not that this Tesla is fast(er than the rest) but that it can go even under that already-low record. After the limit-breaking run, Craig Coker posted on his Instagram account.
"Record Lap! We set out to Willow Springs to capture some results on a short track, and it went well. We were limited to 3 hot laps for the day, but I've also never driven this track. We captured 1:13.5 on my last attempt. I'm certain we can improve with new Yoko A005 slicks and a full battery. Nonetheless, still a solid result!"
For journalistic accuracy, we'll reiterate the Tesla Model S Plaid specifications – although we are confident the car's capabilities are well known to our readers. Three electric motors sum up to 750 kW of power – just over one thousand hp (1,020 PS) – and a monster torque of 1,050 lb-ft (1,424 Nm). With a power-to-weight ratio of 453 bhp/ton, the car can hit 60 mph (97 kph) in 1.9 seconds. It marked 216 mph (348 kph) this summer (with the help of a Canadian tuner that removed the software limiter).
eardrum-tormenting German ICE 1:12.9 lap time is not on the main leaderboard, nevertheless, because its timed sprint was "strictly for entertainment purposes."
