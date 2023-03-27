Rendering: Cadillac CT5 Bites the Gasoline Hand That Feeds It, Says Yes to Electricity

Although it hasn’t started showing its age yet, the Cadillac CT5 is a rather old product in today’s fast-moving industry. Production commenced at the Lansing plant in Michigan four years ago, and it is offered with different engines, including the much-desired supercharged V8 powering the Blackwing.
Offered from $91,995, before destination, handling, and dealer fees, the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing has 668 horsepower via the right pedal, and its engine, which is hooked up to a six-speed manual or a ten-speed automatic transmission, kicks out 659 pound-feet (893 Nm) of torque. The 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in a 3.4-second affair, and it can do over 200 mph (322 kph) flat-out, asserting dominance over the lesser variants.
Speaking of which, you are looking at 405 lb-ft (549 Nm) in the CT5-V, produced by its 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 that develops 360 hp. It is 1.2 seconds slower to sixty, maxes out at 156 mph (251 kph), and it is priced from $50,995. Offered in the Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Sport trim levels, the normal CT5 starts at $39,590. In the most humble configuration, it uses a 2.0-liter four-pot, with 237 hp and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm), hooked up to a ten-speed auto ‘box.
Curious what GM’s luxury car brand has in store when it comes to the future of the CT5, which may or may not retain the moniker? So are we, and chances are it is electric power. You see, this is no longer a trend, but the future of the automotive industry. As a result, the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series, and Mercedes E-Class rival from Caddy might eventually embark on the zero-emission journey.
And if it does, then it could end up looking quite different than the current one. Mind you, it’s obvious that the design hasn’t been approved yet, but unofficially, several rendering artists have given it a shot. The CGIs shared in the gallery above came from sugardesign_1 on Instagram, and they portray an all-quiet take on the CT5. Compared to the real thing, the changes are obvious, as up front, it has a closed-off grille with much bigger proportions, slimmer LED headlights, and new bumper. Flush-mounted door handles, new side mirrors, bigger wings, and fresh profile are part of the digital makeover, just like the evolutionary back end, with its wider hips.
A slightly more minimalistic approach was chosen for the cockpit of the alleged Cadillac CT5 EV, which has a larger screen in the middle of the dashboard, different digital dials, two-spoke steering wheel, cleaner-looking center console, and front sports seats. Overall, we wouldn’t mind if the hypothetical BEV car ends up sporting a similar design, but would you? Work that keyboard in the comments area down below and let us know.
