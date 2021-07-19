2022 Cadillac CT5 Digitally Imagined as the Sporty Wagon We Don't Deserve

SUVs weren’t en vogue three decades ago. To quote a line from a certain hip-hop single, “rolling in MPVs” was the norm for American families at the beginning of the 1990s. Before them, wagons reigned supreme thanks to huge trunks, rear seating for three, and straightforward maintenance thanks to intercompatible parts with the sedan-bodied siblings.
Somewhere along the way, station wagons and multi-purpose vehicles were replaced by crossovers although longroofs drive better and people carriers offer more seats and room for the youngsters. The XJ Cherokee is often cited as the sport utility vehicle that got the ball rolling, and I partially agree with this narrative. The Ford Explorer and Toyota RAV4 did a lot more to the SUV genre in the 1990s thanks to a set of circumstances that include the economic boom the U.S. experienced under Clinton’s tenure as POTUS.
Even Cadillac used to sell a wagon in the guise of the CTS. Redesigned from the ground up and renamed two years ago, the sleek-looking CT5 doesn’t have a family-friendly variant because Cadillac has already covered this demographic with the XT6 three-row crossover and the pickup truck-based Escalade. Had the CT5 been offered a roomier body style, it may have looked pretty similar to the renderings posted by Sugarchow on Instagram.
Extremely pleasant to the eye from the side profile and rear end, the luxed-up design study would fail spectacularly if GM would give its blessing for series production. On the one hand, the mid-size wagon segment is already covered by Mercedes with the S 213 and the four-ringed automaker from Ingolstadt with the A6 allroad quattro. What’s more, both manufacturers offer V8-engined superwagons in the guise of the E 63 and RS 6 Avant. But guess what? None of them sell well in the United States, which is why the CT5 and CT5-V Blackwing wagons wouldn’t make sense for GM right now.
