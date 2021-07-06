You Won’t Believe How Many Cars GM Sold in China in Q2, 2021

China is the largest car market globally, and every major player fights for a big piece of the pie. General Motors (GM) has already solidified its presence in the People’s Republic, through local joint ventures, and it did quite amazing for itself in the second quarter of the year.
Together with its joint ventures, GM sold no less than 750,000 vehicles between April and June, a 5.2% increase. The growth was driven by premium cars, mid-size and large SUVs, and MPVs, alike. Demand for electrified models was also strong, the automaker notes.
Wuling accounted for nearly half of the new cars sold in China in Q2, with 346,000 units, up 28%. The Hong Guang MINI EV posted record deliveries of more than 85,000 units. Besides the regular MINI EV, customers can also get the Macaron and Cabrio versions, as of earlier this year.
Baojun shipped around 52,000 cars, including over 8,000 electric vehicles. Sales should further increase as they recently introduced the new Valli station wagon, aimed at the younger crowd.
The Buick brand turned out to be very popular in the second quarter, as sales grew by 5.7% to over 225,000 vehicles. The GL8 MPV surpassed the 45,000 mark, up 40%, while the LaCrosse sedan and Enclave SUV accounted for 16,000 and over 8,000 units respectively. The Envision Plus was introduced last month to further boost their sales.
Cadillac deliveres jumped by 9.1% to almost 64,000. The XT6 high-rider and CT5 sedan were chosen by approximately 10,000 and 16,000 people respectively, up 42% and 64%.
Last, but definitely not least, Chevrolet parted ways with over 63,000 vehicles in the second quarter. The Malibu XL four-door accounted for over 16,000 units, up 36%, and the automaker claims that they witnessed strong demand for the Equinox and Blazer.
GM will expand its catalog with the Cadillac Lyriq zero-emission SUV, which is based on the Ultium global EV platform and will make its way to China early next year.
Wuling accounted for nearly half of the new cars sold in China in Q2, with 346,000 units, up 28%. The Hong Guang MINI EV posted record deliveries of more than 85,000 units. Besides the regular MINI EV, customers can also get the Macaron and Cabrio versions, as of earlier this year.
Baojun shipped around 52,000 cars, including over 8,000 electric vehicles. Sales should further increase as they recently introduced the new Valli station wagon, aimed at the younger crowd.
The Buick brand turned out to be very popular in the second quarter, as sales grew by 5.7% to over 225,000 vehicles. The GL8 MPV surpassed the 45,000 mark, up 40%, while the LaCrosse sedan and Enclave SUV accounted for 16,000 and over 8,000 units respectively. The Envision Plus was introduced last month to further boost their sales.
Cadillac deliveres jumped by 9.1% to almost 64,000. The XT6 high-rider and CT5 sedan were chosen by approximately 10,000 and 16,000 people respectively, up 42% and 64%.
Last, but definitely not least, Chevrolet parted ways with over 63,000 vehicles in the second quarter. The Malibu XL four-door accounted for over 16,000 units, up 36%, and the automaker claims that they witnessed strong demand for the Equinox and Blazer.
GM will expand its catalog with the Cadillac Lyriq zero-emission SUV, which is based on the Ultium global EV platform and will make its way to China early next year.