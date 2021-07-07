1968 Cadillac "Eldomino" Is the Luxury Chevy El Camino that GM Never Built

Cadillac now sells more SUVs than cars, but it wasn't always like that. Up until 1998, when the Escalade debuted, you couldn't find a single crossover in its lineup, which was limited to four-door sedans, two-door coupes, and sometimes cabriolets. In 2002, Cadillac introduced a pickup truck version of the Escalade, the EXT. But it wasn't exactly popular and the luxury brand put an end to it in 2013.
There's no sign that Cadillac plans to offer another pickup soon, but we've seen a couple of conversions out there based on either the fourth- or fifth-generation Escalade. But here's a Cadillac with a bed you probably didn't know about. Meet the "Eldomino," the classic Caddy pickup based on the iconic Eldorado. Quite the contraption, huh?
As you might have already guessed, this is an aftermarket conversion. However, it's not something that an enthusiast put together in a garage. It seems that this thing was built by a company called Caribou. Not only that but the "Eldomino" was crafted with Cadillac's blessing. And this one just popped up for sale.
There isn't a lot of info about this conversion out there, but the seller says it's one of only two produced, with the other one located in France. If this is true, we're looking at one of the rarest Cadillacs out there. A bit of research reveals more Eldorado-based pickups, but not all of them were created by Caribou. Not to mention that some conversions are based on other model-year Eldorados.
While production numbers remain a mystery, we do know that this "Eldomino" is based on a 1968 Eldorado. That was the second model year of the eighth-generation full-size, the first to employ front-wheel drive. Yes, this Eldorado is related to the Oldsmobile Toronado, the first U.S.-made FWD automobile since the 1930s.
While the front end is identical to a regular Eldorado, the rear section has been modified to include a bed. The trunk and the rear seats have been removed, but the roof retains the coupe's sleek rear section. Of course, the rear fascia is more upright due to the tailgate, but it doesn't look weird at all. Caribou made sure that this conversion looks legit.
The seller doesn't say if the "Eldomino" has been repainted since new, but the bodywork appears to be in great condition. The same goes for the interior, which doesn't show any cracks or stains. The car comes with leather seats, power windows, and upholstery, so it's pretty much a premium version of the 1968 Chevrolet El Camino. The one that Cadillac never built.
Engine data is missing, but it's safe to assume that the pickup still sports the original drivetrain. If this is the case, then the front hood hides a massive, 7.7-liter V8. Introduced in 1968 to replace the 7.0-liter mill, it was good for 375 horsepower back in the day. Mileage is rather low for a 50-year-old vehicle at 34,420 miles (55,393 km).
If you fancy the unofficial spiritual successor to the Escalade EXT, this Eldorado pickup is being auctioned off by eBay seller "mamamuumu2u2" at no reserve. Bidding is at $15,300 with one day and seven hours to go as of this writing, which is surprisingly low. Will this unique Cadillac end up more affordable than a regular 1968 Eldorado in excellent condition?
