1968 Cadillac "Eldomino" Is the Luxury Chevy El Camino that GM Never Built

Cadillac now sells more SUVs than cars, but it wasn't always like that. Up until 1998, when the Escalade debuted, you couldn't find a single crossover in its lineup, which was limited to four-door sedans, two-door coupes, and sometimes cabriolets. In 2002, Cadillac introduced a pickup truck version of the Escalade, the EXT. But it wasn't exactly popular and the luxury brand put an end to it in 2013.

